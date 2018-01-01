JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd.

BSE: 500312 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: ONGC ISIN Code: INE213A01029
BSE LIVE 14:00 | 12 Mar 182.00 2.35
(1.31%)
OPEN

179.80

 HIGH

182.70

 LOW

179.00
NSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 182.40 2.50
(1.39%)
OPEN

180.90

 HIGH

182.85

 LOW

179.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 179.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 179.65
VOLUME 859053
52-Week high 212.90
52-Week low 155.30
P/E 12.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 233,565
Buy Price 182.00
Buy Qty 1401.00
Sell Price 182.20
Sell Qty 580.00
OPEN 179.80
CLOSE 179.65
VOLUME 859053
52-Week high 212.90
52-Week low 155.30
P/E 12.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 233,565
Buy Price 182.00
Buy Qty 1401.00
Sell Price 182.20
Sell Qty 580.00

About Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is the largest producer of crude oil and natural gas in India contributing around 70% of Indian domestic production. During the financial year ended 31 March 2017 ONGC Group produced 61.60 million tonne of oil and oil equivalent gas (mmtoe). ONGC's total oil and gas reserves stood at 2142 mmtoe as on 31 March 2017. On 25 September 2017 ONGC was ranked 11th in...> More

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   233,565
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.72
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Mar 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 3.37
Book Value / Share () [*S] 151.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 22995.88 20013.95 14.9
Other Income 1126.54 892.51 26.22
Total Income 24122.42 20906.46 15.38
Total Expenses 12076.66 11008.32 9.7
Operating Profit 12045.76 9898.14 21.7
Net Profit 5014.67 4352.33 15.22
Equity Capital 6416.63 6416.63 -
> More on Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Financials Results

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
O N G C 182.00 1.31 233564.97
Oil India 323.85 0.72 24502.49
Hind.Oil Explor. 101.85 -1.12 1329.04
Aban Offshore 156.90 0.22 915.51
> More on Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Peer Group

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.72
Banks/FIs 0.97
FIIs 5.16
Insurance 9.68
Mutual Funds 2.64
Indian Public 1.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.87
> More on Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
18/09 Choice Research Buy 167 PDF IconDetails
08/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 183 PDF IconDetails
28/10 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 291 PDF IconDetails
13/07 India Nivesh Securities Buy 228 PDF IconDetails
27/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 213 PDF IconDetails
> More on Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Research Reports

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.89% -3.85% -0.06% -1.00%
1 Month -4.64% -2.64% -1.67% -0.97%
3 Month -0.52% 1.19% 1.50% 0.86%
6 Month 12.24% 12.70% 4.88% 4.22%
1 Year -4.91% -3.82% 16.52% 15.98%
3 Year -12.53% -13.42% 16.58% 18.24%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 179.00
182.70
Week Low/High 178.80
190.00
Month Low/High 178.80
195.00
YEAR Low/High 155.30
213.00
All TIME Low/High 10.58
315.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Oil & Natural Gas Corpn: