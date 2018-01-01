You are here » Home
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd.
|BSE: 500312
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: ONGC
|ISIN Code: INE213A01029
|
BSE
LIVE
14:00 | 12 Mar
|
182.00
|
2.35
(1.31%)
|
OPEN
179.80
|
HIGH
182.70
|
LOW
179.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:47 | 12 Mar
|
182.40
|
2.50
(1.39%)
|
OPEN
180.90
|
HIGH
182.85
|
LOW
179.00
About Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd.
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is the largest producer of crude oil and natural gas in India contributing around 70% of Indian domestic production. During the financial year ended 31 March 2017 ONGC Group produced 61.60 million tonne of oil and oil equivalent gas (mmtoe). ONGC's total oil and gas reserves stood at 2142 mmtoe as on 31 March 2017. On 25 September 2017 ONGC was ranked 11th in...> More
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|22995.88
|20013.95
|14.9
|Other Income
|1126.54
|892.51
|26.22
|Total Income
|24122.42
|20906.46
|15.38
|Total Expenses
|12076.66
|11008.32
|9.7
|Operating Profit
|12045.76
|9898.14
|21.7
|Net Profit
|5014.67
|4352.33
|15.22
|Equity Capital
|6416.63
|6416.63
| -
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd - Peer Group
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd - Research Reports
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.89%
|-3.85%
|-0.06%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-4.64%
|-2.64%
|-1.67%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-0.52%
|1.19%
|1.50%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|12.24%
|12.70%
|4.88%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|-4.91%
|-3.82%
|16.52%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|-12.53%
|-13.42%
|16.58%
|18.24%
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|179.00
|
|182.70
|Week Low/High
|178.80
|
|190.00
|Month Low/High
|178.80
|
|195.00
|YEAR Low/High
|155.30
|
|213.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.58
|
|315.00
Quick Links for Oil & Natural Gas Corpn: