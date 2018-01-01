Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is the largest producer of crude oil and natural gas in India contributing around 70% of Indian domestic production. During the financial year ended 31 March 2017 ONGC Group produced 61.60 million tonne of oil and oil equivalent gas (mmtoe). ONGC's total oil and gas reserves stood at 2142 mmtoe as on 31 March 2017. On 25 September 2017 ONGC was ranked 11th in...> More