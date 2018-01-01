JUST IN
Rajesh Exports Ltd.

BSE: 531500 Sector: Consumer
NSE: RAJESHEXPO ISIN Code: INE343B01030
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 805.95 3.35
(0.42%)
OPEN

805.50

 HIGH

815.35

 LOW

803.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 805.40 0.25
(0.03%)
OPEN

805.90

 HIGH

811.50

 LOW

801.50
OPEN 805.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 802.60
VOLUME 17378
52-Week high 872.30
52-Week low 519.55
P/E 51.37
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,800
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Rajesh Exports Ltd.

Rajesh Exports Ltd

Rajesh Exports Limited (REL), the largest gold jewellery manufacturer in the world and the country's largest exporter of gold jewellery, which was incorporated on 1st February 1995. The Company's manufacturing facility at Bangalore brings together state-of-the-art technology with fine Indian craftsmanship. The Company has a strategic alliance with an Australian Government-owned gold mining and ref...

Rajesh Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23,800
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 51.37
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   110.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.14
Book Value / Share () [*S] 135.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Rajesh Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 41304.84 64486.23 -35.95
Other Income 4.08 1.5 172
Total Income 41308.92 64487.74 -35.94
Total Expenses 40876.08 64006.97 -36.14
Operating Profit 432.85 480.77 -9.97
Net Profit 301.52 334.16 -9.77
Equity Capital 29.53 29.53 -
Rajesh Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Titan Company 828.55 1.24 73558.67
Rajesh Exports 805.95 0.42 23799.70
PC Jeweller 338.40 0.48 13345.14
Vaibhav Global 689.35 0.09 2246.59
Asian Star Co. 1229.90 -0.41 1969.07
Rajesh Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.94
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 17.88
Insurance 5.04
Mutual Funds 0.39
Indian Public 2.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.57
Rajesh Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.40% 1.10% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.38% -0.87% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.06% -0.95% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 7.57% 7.45% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 49.14% 50.82% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 327.67% 367.71% 17.24% 19.01%

Rajesh Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 803.00
815.35
Week Low/High 793.50
835.00
Month Low/High 684.10
843.00
YEAR Low/High 519.55
872.00
All TIME Low/High 1.70
872.00

