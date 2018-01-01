Rajesh Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 531500
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: RAJESHEXPO
|ISIN Code: INE343B01030
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|805.95
|
3.35
(0.42%)
|
OPEN
805.50
|
HIGH
815.35
|
LOW
803.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|805.40
|
0.25
(0.03%)
|
OPEN
805.90
|
HIGH
811.50
|
LOW
801.50
About Rajesh Exports Ltd.
Rajesh Exports Limited (REL), the largest gold jewellery manufacturer in the world and the country's largest exporter of gold jewellery, which was incorporated on 1st February 1995. The Company's manufacturing facility at Bangalore brings together state-of-the-art technology with fine Indian craftsmanship. The Company has a strategic alliance with an Australian Government-owned gold mining and ref...> More
Rajesh Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|23,800
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|15.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|51.37
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|110.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.14
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|135.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.97
Rajesh Exports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|41304.84
|64486.23
|-35.95
|Other Income
|4.08
|1.5
|172
|Total Income
|41308.92
|64487.74
|-35.94
|Total Expenses
|40876.08
|64006.97
|-36.14
|Operating Profit
|432.85
|480.77
|-9.97
|Net Profit
|301.52
|334.16
|-9.77
|Equity Capital
|29.53
|29.53
|-
Rajesh Exports Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Titan Company
|828.55
|1.24
|73558.67
|Rajesh Exports
|805.95
|0.42
|23799.70
|PC Jeweller
|338.40
|0.48
|13345.14
|Vaibhav Global
|689.35
|0.09
|2246.59
|Asian Star Co.
|1229.90
|-0.41
|1969.07
Rajesh Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.40%
|1.10%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.38%
|-0.87%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.06%
|-0.95%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|7.57%
|7.45%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|49.14%
|50.82%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|327.67%
|367.71%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rajesh Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|803.00
|
|815.35
|Week Low/High
|793.50
|
|835.00
|Month Low/High
|684.10
|
|843.00
|YEAR Low/High
|519.55
|
|872.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.70
|
|872.00
