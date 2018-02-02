JUST IN
Rama Phosphates Ltd.

BSE: 524037 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: RAMAPHOSP ISIN Code: INE809A01024
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 85.30 0.30
(0.35%)
OPEN

87.00

 HIGH

87.00

 LOW

82.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Rama Phosphates Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Rama Phosphates Ltd.

Rama Phosphates Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, Rama Phosphates Limited (RPL),a profit-making company belonging to the Ramsinghani group, Rama Phosphates is engaged in phosphatic fertiliser. The company manufacturing 66,000 tpa of single super phosphate (SSP) fertilisers and 33,000 tpa of sulphuric acid. During 1993-94, it doubled its manufacturing capacity. Its capacity utilisation has always been above 100%, touching ...> More

Rama Phosphates Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   151
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.12
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.18
Book Value / Share () [*S] 75.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Rama Phosphates Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 107.95 93.51 15.44
Other Income 0.91 0.26 250
Total Income 108.86 93.77 16.09
Total Expenses 103.45 87.68 17.99
Operating Profit 5.41 6.09 -11.17
Net Profit 1.44 2.46 -41.46
Equity Capital 17.67 17.67 -
Rama Phosphates Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Madras Fert. 34.00 -0.73 547.74
Dharamsi Morarji 106.00 0.19 264.36
Aries Agro 190.65 3.11 247.85
Rama Phosphates 85.30 0.35 150.90
Khaitan Chemical 15.55 3.67 150.83
Bharat Agri 139.30 1.98 73.69
Basant Agro Tech 7.00 0.00 63.42
Rama Phosphates Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 16.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.85
Rama Phosphates Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.94% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.33% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.02% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.59% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 15.82% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 256.90% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Rama Phosphates Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 82.15
87.00
Week Low/High 82.15
96.00
Month Low/High 82.15
99.00
YEAR Low/High 69.15
138.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
147.00

