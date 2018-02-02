Rama Phosphates Ltd.
|BSE: 524037
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: RAMAPHOSP
|ISIN Code: INE809A01024
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|85.30
|
0.30
(0.35%)
|
OPEN
87.00
|
HIGH
87.00
|
LOW
82.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Rama Phosphates Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|87.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|85.00
|VOLUME
|1138
|52-Week high
|138.00
|52-Week low
|69.15
|P/E
|23.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|151
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|23.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|151
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|87.00
|CLOSE
|85.00
|VOLUME
|1138
|52-Week high
|138.00
|52-Week low
|69.15
|P/E
|23.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|151
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|23.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|150.90
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Rama Phosphates Ltd.
Incorporated in 1984, Rama Phosphates Limited (RPL),a profit-making company belonging to the Ramsinghani group, Rama Phosphates is engaged in phosphatic fertiliser. The company manufacturing 66,000 tpa of single super phosphate (SSP) fertilisers and 33,000 tpa of sulphuric acid. During 1993-94, it doubled its manufacturing capacity. Its capacity utilisation has always been above 100%, touching ...> More
Rama Phosphates Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|151
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.12
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.18
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|75.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.14
Rama Phosphates Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|107.95
|93.51
|15.44
|Other Income
|0.91
|0.26
|250
|Total Income
|108.86
|93.77
|16.09
|Total Expenses
|103.45
|87.68
|17.99
|Operating Profit
|5.41
|6.09
|-11.17
|Net Profit
|1.44
|2.46
|-41.46
|Equity Capital
|17.67
|17.67
|-
Rama Phosphates Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Madras Fert.
|34.00
|-0.73
|547.74
|Dharamsi Morarji
|106.00
|0.19
|264.36
|Aries Agro
|190.65
|3.11
|247.85
|Rama Phosphates
|85.30
|0.35
|150.90
|Khaitan Chemical
|15.55
|3.67
|150.83
|Bharat Agri
|139.30
|1.98
|73.69
|Basant Agro Tech
|7.00
|0.00
|63.42
Rama Phosphates Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Rama Phosphates Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.94%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.33%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.02%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.59%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|15.82%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|256.90%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Rama Phosphates Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|82.15
|
|87.00
|Week Low/High
|82.15
|
|96.00
|Month Low/High
|82.15
|
|99.00
|YEAR Low/High
|69.15
|
|138.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|147.00
Quick Links for Rama Phosphates:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices