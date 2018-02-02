Rama Phosphates Ltd

Incorporated in 1984, Rama Phosphates Limited (RPL),a profit-making company belonging to the Ramsinghani group, Rama Phosphates is engaged in phosphatic fertiliser. The company manufacturing 66,000 tpa of single super phosphate (SSP) fertilisers and 33,000 tpa of sulphuric acid. During 1993-94, it doubled its manufacturing capacity. Its capacity utilisation has always been above 100%, touching ...> More