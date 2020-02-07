Sharp India Ltd

Incorporated in 1985 as Kalyani Telecommunications and Electronics Pvt Ltd, the company was converted into a public limited company in the same year. The name was changed to Kalyani Sharp India in 1986. The company was promoted by Bharat Forge (BFL), the flagship of the Kalyani House of Industries. In 1989, it entered into a joint venture with Sharp Corporation, Japan - a leading manufacturer of c...> More