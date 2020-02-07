JUST IN
Sharp India Ltd.

BSE: 523449 Sector: Consumer
NSE: KALYANISHP ISIN Code: INE207B01011
BSE 11:03 | 12 Mar 40.35 -2.10
(-4.95%)
OPEN

40.35

 HIGH

40.35

 LOW

40.35
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sharp India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 40.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 42.45
VOLUME 700
52-Week high 109.90
52-Week low 40.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 105
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 40.35
Sell Qty 6205.00
OPEN 40.35
CLOSE 42.45
VOLUME 700
52-Week high 109.90
52-Week low 40.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 105
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 40.35
Sell Qty 6205.00

About Sharp India Ltd.

Sharp India Ltd

Incorporated in 1985 as Kalyani Telecommunications and Electronics Pvt Ltd, the company was converted into a public limited company in the same year. The name was changed to Kalyani Sharp India in 1986. The company was promoted by Bharat Forge (BFL), the flagship of the Kalyani House of Industries. In 1989, it entered into a joint venture with Sharp Corporation, Japan - a leading manufacturer of c...

Sharp India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   105
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] -19.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sharp India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.14 1.47 -90.48
Other Income 0.11 0.16 -31.25
Total Income 0.25 1.63 -84.66
Total Expenses 2.43 3.78 -35.71
Operating Profit -2.18 -2.15 -1.4
Net Profit -2.95 -2.92 -1.03
Equity Capital 25.94 25.94 -
Sharp India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind Rectifiers 129.35 1.77 214.07
DHP India 503.90 4.99 151.17
MIC Electronics 6.42 4.90 141.40
Sharp India 40.35 -4.95 104.67
Permanent Magnet 95.80 3.85 82.39
Zicom Electron. 19.05 -1.04 78.52
Kernex Microsys. 37.25 -2.49 46.56
Sharp India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.05
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 22.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.84
Sharp India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.95% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.32% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -52.61% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -43.68% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sharp India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 40.35
40.35
Week Low/High 40.35
42.00
Month Low/High 40.35
50.00
YEAR Low/High 40.35
110.00
All TIME Low/High 3.10
130.00

