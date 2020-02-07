Sharp India Ltd.
|BSE: 523449
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: KALYANISHP
|ISIN Code: INE207B01011
|BSE 11:03 | 12 Mar
|40.35
|
-2.10
(-4.95%)
|
OPEN
40.35
|
HIGH
40.35
|
LOW
40.35
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sharp India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|40.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|42.45
|VOLUME
|700
|52-Week high
|109.90
|52-Week low
|40.35
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|105
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|40.35
|Sell Qty
|6205.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|105
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sharp India Ltd.
Incorporated in 1985 as Kalyani Telecommunications and Electronics Pvt Ltd, the company was converted into a public limited company in the same year. The name was changed to Kalyani Sharp India in 1986. The company was promoted by Bharat Forge (BFL), the flagship of the Kalyani House of Industries. In 1989, it entered into a joint venture with Sharp Corporation, Japan - a leading manufacturer of c...> More
Sharp India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|105
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-2.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-19.59
Sharp India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.14
|1.47
|-90.48
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.16
|-31.25
|Total Income
|0.25
|1.63
|-84.66
|Total Expenses
|2.43
|3.78
|-35.71
|Operating Profit
|-2.18
|-2.15
|-1.4
|Net Profit
|-2.95
|-2.92
|-1.03
|Equity Capital
|25.94
|25.94
|-
Sharp India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind Rectifiers
|129.35
|1.77
|214.07
|DHP India
|503.90
|4.99
|151.17
|MIC Electronics
|6.42
|4.90
|141.40
|Sharp India
|40.35
|-4.95
|104.67
|Permanent Magnet
|95.80
|3.85
|82.39
|Zicom Electron.
|19.05
|-1.04
|78.52
|Kernex Microsys.
|37.25
|-2.49
|46.56
Sharp India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.95%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.32%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-52.61%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-43.68%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sharp India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|40.35
|
|40.35
|Week Low/High
|40.35
|
|42.00
|Month Low/High
|40.35
|
|50.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.35
|
|110.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.10
|
|130.00
