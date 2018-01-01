Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Limited, formerly Katwa Udyog Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of ordinary portland cement. The Company also offers project consultancy for construction. The Company's cement is sold under the brand name KESHAV, JYOTI GOLD and JYOTI POWER in Karnataka, Goa and the west Coast and southern Maharashtra. The company was incorporated...> More