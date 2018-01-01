JUST IN
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd.

BSE: 530977 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE260E01014
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 152.00 -3.00
(-1.94%)
OPEN

154.00

 HIGH

154.00

 LOW

150.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd.

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Limited, formerly Katwa Udyog Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of ordinary portland cement. The Company also offers project consultancy for construction. The Company's cement is sold under the brand name KESHAV, JYOTI GOLD and JYOTI POWER in Karnataka, Goa and the west Coast and southern Maharashtra. The company was incorporated...> More

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   78
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.65
Book Value / Share () [*S] 46.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.58 13.11 -49.81
Other Income 0.04 0.15 -73.33
Total Income 6.61 13.26 -50.15
Total Expenses 6.53 8.88 -26.46
Operating Profit 0.08 4.38 -98.17
Net Profit -2.6 2.83 -191.87
Equity Capital 5.12 5.12 -
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kakatiya Cement 264.05 -1.71 205.17
Keerthi Indus 129.05 -2.09 103.50
Burnpur Cement 9.25 -4.93 79.66
Shri Keshav 152.00 -1.94 77.82
Panyam Cement 42.45 -3.63 71.57
Barak Valley 29.75 4.75 65.93
Kalyanpur Cement 10.37 4.96 33.05
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.65
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.59% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.79% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -22.61% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 2.60% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 150.65
154.00
Week Low/High 150.65
166.00
Month Low/High 145.30
171.00
YEAR Low/High 142.00
272.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
272.00

