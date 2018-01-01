You are here » Home
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd.
|BSE: 530977
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE260E01014
|
BSE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
152.00
|
-3.00
(-1.94%)
|
OPEN
154.00
|
HIGH
154.00
|
LOW
150.65
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd.
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Limited, formerly Katwa Udyog Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of ordinary portland cement. The Company also offers project consultancy for construction. The Company's cement is sold under the brand name KESHAV, JYOTI GOLD and JYOTI POWER in Karnataka, Goa and the west Coast and southern Maharashtra. The company was incorporated...> More
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.58
|13.11
|-49.81
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.15
|-73.33
|Total Income
|6.61
|13.26
|-50.15
|Total Expenses
|6.53
|8.88
|-26.46
|Operating Profit
|0.08
|4.38
|-98.17
|Net Profit
|-2.6
|2.83
|-191.87
|Equity Capital
|5.12
|5.12
| -
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd - Peer Group
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.59%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.79%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-22.61%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|2.60%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|150.65
|
|154.00
|Week Low/High
|150.65
|
|166.00
|Month Low/High
|145.30
|
|171.00
|YEAR Low/High
|142.00
|
|272.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|272.00
