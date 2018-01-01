JUST IN
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.

BSE: 523756 Sector: Financials
NSE: SREINFRA ISIN Code: INE872A01014
BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar 81.75 4.00
(5.14%)
OPEN

78.90

 HIGH

82.80

 LOW

78.10
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 81.65 3.80
(4.88%)
OPEN

78.80

 HIGH

82.10

 LOW

78.05
About SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI IFL) is one of India's leading Non Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI) and the only private sector infrastructure financing NBFI. The Company was incorporated on 29th March 1985 and now it is expertise in financing of infrastructure equipment (for construction, mining, oil & gas, power and others), infrastructure projects, infrastructure development and advi...

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,113
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.01
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.64
Book Value / Share () [*S] 57.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1405.19 1128.96 24.47
Other Income 6.76 5.61 20.5
Total Income 1411.95 1134.57 24.45
Total Expenses 312.39 221.72 40.89
Operating Profit 1099.56 912.85 20.45
Net Profit 111.01 67.15 65.32
Equity Capital 503.24 503.24 -
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indian Energy Ex 1438.95 -0.04 4364.34
Tata Inv.Corpn. 763.75 -1.08 4208.26
Ujjivan Fin.Ser. 342.20 0.37 4133.78
SREI Infra. Fin. 81.75 5.14 4112.76
Rane Holdings 2705.20 -0.72 3863.03
Magma Fincorp 157.25 4.83 3727.61
Repco Home Fin 559.70 2.47 3501.48
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.80
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 13.96
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.43
Indian Public 9.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.61
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
17/07 HDFC Securities Buy 114 PDF IconDetails
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.91% -2.39% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.10% -0.12% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.42% -18.59% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -28.01% -30.69% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -10.61% -11.25% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 74.31% 64.95% 17.24% 19.01%

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 78.10
82.80
Week Low/High 75.40
84.00
Month Low/High 75.40
86.00
YEAR Low/High 72.50
138.00
All TIME Low/High 2.06
162.00

