SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 523756
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: SREINFRA
|ISIN Code: INE872A01014
|
BSE
15:47 | 12 Mar
|
81.75
|
4.00
(5.14%)
|
OPEN
78.90
|
HIGH
82.80
|
LOW
78.10
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
81.65
|
3.80
(4.88%)
|
OPEN
78.80
|
HIGH
82.10
|
LOW
78.05
About SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd.
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI IFL) is one of India's leading Non Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI) and the only private sector infrastructure financing NBFI. The Company was incorporated on 29th March 1985 and now it is expertise in financing of infrastructure equipment (for construction, mining, oil & gas, power and others), infrastructure projects, infrastructure development and advi...> More
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd - Financial Results
> More on SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1405.19
|1128.96
|24.47
|Other Income
|6.76
|5.61
|20.5
|Total Income
|1411.95
|1134.57
|24.45
|Total Expenses
|312.39
|221.72
|40.89
|Operating Profit
|1099.56
|912.85
|20.45
|Net Profit
|111.01
|67.15
|65.32
|Equity Capital
|503.24
|503.24
| -
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd - Peer Group
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd - Research Reports
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.91%
|-2.39%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.10%
|-0.12%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.42%
|-18.59%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-28.01%
|-30.69%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-10.61%
|-11.25%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|74.31%
|64.95%
|17.24%
|19.01%
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|78.10
|
|82.80
|Week Low/High
|75.40
|
|84.00
|Month Low/High
|75.40
|
|86.00
|YEAR Low/High
|72.50
|
|138.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.06
|
|162.00
