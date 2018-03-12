Steelco Gujarat Ltd.
About Steelco Gujarat Ltd.
Incorporated in Jan.'89, Steelco Gujarat is promoted by SPICA Investments, Mauritius, belonging to Chanderias (the NRI group), and Essar Gujarat (11% stake). Steelco was set up to implement a Rs 186-cr project to produce cold-rolled coils and flat-rolled products (inst. cap. : 2 lac tpa). The project part-financed by an issue in Aug.'93, was delayed by six months resulting in a cost overrun of ...> More
Steelco Gujarat Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|32
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-29.32
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.25
Steelco Gujarat Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|154.87
|127.88
|21.11
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.11
|45.45
|Total Income
|155.03
|127.99
|21.13
|Total Expenses
|164.48
|129.59
|26.92
|Operating Profit
|-9.45
|-1.6
|-490.63
|Net Profit
|-15.45
|-7.34
|-110.49
|Equity Capital
|42.56
|42.56
|-
Steelco Gujarat Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Eastcoast Steel
|66.80
|4.95
|36.07
|Nova Iron &Steel
|9.74
|-4.98
|35.20
|Aanchal Ispat
|16.00
|-2.74
|33.36
|Steelco Gujarat
|7.45
|0.27
|31.71
|Zenith Birla
|2.13
|4.93
|27.96
|Innoventive Ind.
|4.20
|-4.55
|25.05
|Ashiana Ispat
|30.90
|-4.92
|24.60
Steelco Gujarat Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Steelco Gujarat Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.74%
|NA
|-0.09%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-18.40%
|NA
|-1.70%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-17.13%
|NA
|1.47%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-22.56%
|NA
|4.85%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|-8.70%
|NA
|16.48%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|38.99%
|NA
|16.55%
|18.26%
Steelco Gujarat Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.70
|
|7.49
|Week Low/High
|6.50
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|6.50
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.31
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|29.00
