JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Steelco Gujarat Ltd

Steelco Gujarat Ltd.

BSE: 500399 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: STEELCOGUJ ISIN Code: INE629B01024
BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 7.45 0.02
(0.27%)
OPEN

7.38

 HIGH

7.49

 LOW

6.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Steelco Gujarat Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.38
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.43
VOLUME 561
52-Week high 13.00
52-Week low 6.31
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 32
Buy Price 6.86
Buy Qty 89.00
Sell Price 7.45
Sell Qty 166.00
OPEN 7.38
CLOSE 7.43
VOLUME 561
52-Week high 13.00
52-Week low 6.31
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 32
Buy Price 6.86
Buy Qty 89.00
Sell Price 7.45
Sell Qty 166.00

About Steelco Gujarat Ltd.

Steelco Gujarat Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'89, Steelco Gujarat is promoted by SPICA Investments, Mauritius, belonging to Chanderias (the NRI group), and Essar Gujarat (11% stake). Steelco was set up to implement a Rs 186-cr project to produce cold-rolled coils and flat-rolled products (inst. cap. : 2 lac tpa). The project part-financed by an issue in Aug.'93, was delayed by six months resulting in a cost overrun of ...> More

Steelco Gujarat Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   32
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -29.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Steelco Gujarat Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 154.87 127.88 21.11
Other Income 0.16 0.11 45.45
Total Income 155.03 127.99 21.13
Total Expenses 164.48 129.59 26.92
Operating Profit -9.45 -1.6 -490.63
Net Profit -15.45 -7.34 -110.49
Equity Capital 42.56 42.56 -
> More on Steelco Gujarat Ltd Financials Results

Steelco Gujarat Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eastcoast Steel 66.80 4.95 36.07
Nova Iron &Steel 9.74 -4.98 35.20
Aanchal Ispat 16.00 -2.74 33.36
Steelco Gujarat 7.45 0.27 31.71
Zenith Birla 2.13 4.93 27.96
Innoventive Ind. 4.20 -4.55 25.05
Ashiana Ispat 30.90 -4.92 24.60
> More on Steelco Gujarat Ltd Peer Group

Steelco Gujarat Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 22.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.79
> More on Steelco Gujarat Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Steelco Gujarat Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.74% NA -0.09% -0.98%
1 Month -18.40% NA -1.70% -0.95%
3 Month -17.13% NA 1.47% 0.88%
6 Month -22.56% NA 4.85% 4.24%
1 Year -8.70% NA 16.48% 16.00%
3 Year 38.99% NA 16.55% 18.26%

Steelco Gujarat Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.70
7.49
Week Low/High 6.50
8.00
Month Low/High 6.50
10.00
YEAR Low/High 6.31
13.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
29.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Steelco Gujarat: