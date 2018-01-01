JUST IN
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd.

BSE: 531814 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE297J01023
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 20.05 0.70
(3.62%)
OPEN

19.90

 HIGH

20.75

 LOW

19.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tirupati Sarjan Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Tirupati Sarjan Ltd.

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd formerly known as Tirupati Housing And Finance Limited was incorporated on January 4, 1995 under the Company Act 1956 to undertake civil construction and real estate development business. The company changed its name as Tirupati Sarjan Limited, since December 11, 1995. The company got listed in Bombay Stock Exchange since June 24, 1996 with a public issue of 15 lacs Equity s...> More

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   66
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.93
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.55
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 39.4 33.27 18.43
Other Income 1.5 1.42 5.63
Total Income 40.9 34.69 17.9
Total Expenses 35.62 30.5 16.79
Operating Profit 5.28 4.2 25.71
Net Profit 2.19 2.1 4.29
Equity Capital 16.5 16.5 -
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SSPDL Ltd 60.00 3.45 77.58
Krishna Vent. 68.00 0.00 73.44
Landmark Prop. 4.99 -0.40 66.92
Tirupati Sarjan 20.05 3.62 66.16
Elnet Technolog 148.00 0.92 59.20
Ansal Buildwell 78.25 -2.00 57.75
Tarmat 51.15 -2.01 56.06
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.72
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.69
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.04% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.07% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 12.32% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -12.83% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.86% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 48.52% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Tirupati Sarjan Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.10
20.75
Week Low/High 18.05
21.00
Month Low/High 18.05
22.00
YEAR Low/High 16.20
27.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
46.00

