Tirupati Sarjan Ltd.
|BSE: 531814
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE297J01023
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|20.05
|
0.70
(3.62%)
|
OPEN
19.90
|
HIGH
20.75
|
LOW
19.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Tirupati Sarjan Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.35
|VOLUME
|7905
|52-Week high
|26.80
|52-Week low
|16.20
|P/E
|9.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|66
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|66
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Tirupati Sarjan Ltd.
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd formerly known as Tirupati Housing And Finance Limited was incorporated on January 4, 1995 under the Company Act 1956 to undertake civil construction and real estate development business. The company changed its name as Tirupati Sarjan Limited, since December 11, 1995. The company got listed in Bombay Stock Exchange since June 24, 1996 with a public issue of 15 lacs Equity s...> More
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|66
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.93
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|6.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.55
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|19.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.05
Announcement
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
-
Un-Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
Compliance To Regulation 29 & 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|39.4
|33.27
|18.43
|Other Income
|1.5
|1.42
|5.63
|Total Income
|40.9
|34.69
|17.9
|Total Expenses
|35.62
|30.5
|16.79
|Operating Profit
|5.28
|4.2
|25.71
|Net Profit
|2.19
|2.1
|4.29
|Equity Capital
|16.5
|16.5
|-
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SSPDL Ltd
|60.00
|3.45
|77.58
|Krishna Vent.
|68.00
|0.00
|73.44
|Landmark Prop.
|4.99
|-0.40
|66.92
|Tirupati Sarjan
|20.05
|3.62
|66.16
|Elnet Technolog
|148.00
|0.92
|59.20
|Ansal Buildwell
|78.25
|-2.00
|57.75
|Tarmat
|51.15
|-2.01
|56.06
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.04%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.07%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|12.32%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-12.83%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.86%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|48.52%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tirupati Sarjan Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.10
|
|20.75
|Week Low/High
|18.05
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|18.05
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.20
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|46.00
Quick Links for Tirupati Sarjan:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices