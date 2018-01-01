JUST IN
Titan Company Ltd.

BSE: 500114 Sector: Consumer
NSE: TITAN ISIN Code: INE280A01028
BSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar 826.55 8.15
(1.00%)
OPEN

830.00

 HIGH

830.85

 LOW

823.15
NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar 827.00 7.90
(0.96%)
OPEN

824.00

 HIGH

831.60

 LOW

822.40
About Titan Company Ltd.

Titan Company Ltd

Titan Industries Ltd is the world's fifth largest wrist watch manufacturer and India's leading producer of watches. The company is engaged in manufacturing of watches jewelry precision engineering and Eyewear. They produce watches under the brand name Titan Fastrack Sonata Nebula RAGA Regalia Octane & Xylys. They export watches to about 32 countries around the world. They manufacture precious jewe...> More

Titan Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   73,381
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 67.25
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   260.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.38
Book Value / Share () [*S] 51.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 16.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Titan Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4274.84 3948.36 8.27
Other Income 21.32 16.61 28.36
Total Income 4296.16 3964.97 8.35
Total Expenses 3852.42 3600.41 7
Operating Profit 443.74 364.56 21.72
Net Profit 281.98 232.51 21.28
Equity Capital 88.78 88.78 -
Titan Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Titan Company 826.55 1.00 73381.11
Rajesh Exports 804.90 0.29 23768.70
PC Jeweller 338.10 0.39 13333.31
Vaibhav Global 691.00 0.33 2251.97
Titan Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.91
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 21.25
Insurance 2.52
Mutual Funds 3.08
Indian Public 18.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.32
Titan Company Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
05/04 Motilal Oswal Neutral 460 PDF IconDetails
03/08 Motilal Oswal Neutral 414 PDF IconDetails
06/05 Motilal Oswal Neutral 364 PDF IconDetails
Titan Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.19% 2.07% -0.12% -1.04%
1 Month 2.35% 3.79% -1.74% -1.01%
3 Month 0.65% 1.98% 1.43% 0.82%
6 Month 29.75% 30.57% 4.81% 4.17%
1 Year 86.12% 87.00% 16.44% 15.94%
3 Year 104.59% 106.91% 16.50% 18.19%

Titan Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 823.15
830.85
Week Low/High 800.00
830.85
Month Low/High 788.95
842.00
YEAR Low/High 429.05
938.00
All TIME Low/High 1.13
938.00

