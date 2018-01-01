Titan Company Ltd.
|BSE: 500114
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: TITAN
|ISIN Code: INE280A01028
|BSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar
|826.55
|
8.15
(1.00%)
|
OPEN
830.00
|
HIGH
830.85
|
LOW
823.15
|NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar
|827.00
|
7.90
(0.96%)
|
OPEN
824.00
|
HIGH
831.60
|
LOW
822.40
|OPEN
|830.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|818.40
|VOLUME
|25606
|52-Week high
|938.00
|52-Week low
|429.05
|P/E
|67.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73,381
|Buy Price
|825.70
|Buy Qty
|189.00
|Sell Price
|826.55
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|824.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|819.10
|VOLUME
|660009
|52-Week high
|938.50
|52-Week low
|428.80
|P/E
|67.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73,381
|Buy Price
|827.10
|Buy Qty
|22.00
|Sell Price
|827.35
|Sell Qty
|3056.00
|OPEN
|830.00
|CLOSE
|818.40
|VOLUME
|25606
|52-Week high
|938.00
|52-Week low
|429.05
|P/E
|67.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73,381
|Buy Price
|825.70
|Buy Qty
|189.00
|Sell Price
|826.55
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|824.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|819.10
|VOLUME
|660009
|52-Week high
|938.50
|52-Week low
|428.80
|P/E
|67.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73381.11
|Buy Price
|827.10
|Buy Qty
|22.00
|Sell Price
|827.35
|Sell Qty
|3056.00
About Titan Company Ltd.
Titan Industries Ltd is the world's fifth largest wrist watch manufacturer and India's leading producer of watches. The company is engaged in manufacturing of watches jewelry precision engineering and Eyewear. They produce watches under the brand name Titan Fastrack Sonata Nebula RAGA Regalia Octane & Xylys. They export watches to about 32 countries around the world. They manufacture precious jewe...> More
Titan Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|73,381
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.29
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|67.25
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|260.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.38
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|51.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|16.07
News
-
Bajaj Finserv, Grasim and Titan to be part of Nifty 50 index from April 2
-
LTCG shadow looms large over Tata group's plan to reduce cross-holdings
-
-
Manappuram Finance, L&T, Titan among 34 BSE500 stocks hitting new high
-
Titan gains 3% as Q3 jewellery retail sales meet expectations
Titan Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4274.84
|3948.36
|8.27
|Other Income
|21.32
|16.61
|28.36
|Total Income
|4296.16
|3964.97
|8.35
|Total Expenses
|3852.42
|3600.41
|7
|Operating Profit
|443.74
|364.56
|21.72
|Net Profit
|281.98
|232.51
|21.28
|Equity Capital
|88.78
|88.78
|-
Titan Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Titan Company
|826.55
|1.00
|73381.11
|Rajesh Exports
|804.90
|0.29
|23768.70
|PC Jeweller
|338.10
|0.39
|13333.31
|Vaibhav Global
|691.00
|0.33
|2251.97
Titan Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Titan Company Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|05/04
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|460
|Details
|03/08
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|414
|Details
|06/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|364
|Details
Titan Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.19%
|2.07%
|-0.12%
|-1.04%
|1 Month
|2.35%
|3.79%
|-1.74%
|-1.01%
|3 Month
|0.65%
|1.98%
|1.43%
|0.82%
|6 Month
|29.75%
|30.57%
|4.81%
|4.17%
|1 Year
|86.12%
|87.00%
|16.44%
|15.94%
|3 Year
|104.59%
|106.91%
|16.50%
|18.19%
Titan Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|823.15
|
|830.85
|Week Low/High
|800.00
|
|830.85
|Month Low/High
|788.95
|
|842.00
|YEAR Low/High
|429.05
|
|938.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.13
|
|938.00
Quick Links for Titan Company:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices