Unitech Ltd.
|BSE: 507878
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: UNITECH
|ISIN Code: INE694A01020
|BSE LIVE 14:48 | 12 Mar
|5.97
|
-0.33
(-5.24%)
|
OPEN
6.30
|
HIGH
6.42
|
LOW
5.89
|NSE LIVE 14:33 | 12 Mar
|6.00
|
-0.30
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
6.30
|
HIGH
6.40
|
LOW
5.90
|OPEN
|6.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.30
|VOLUME
|5852748
|52-Week high
|12.24
|52-Week low
|4.46
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,562
|Buy Price
|5.96
|Buy Qty
|5231.00
|Sell Price
|5.97
|Sell Qty
|1714.00
|OPEN
|6.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.30
|VOLUME
|25583349
|52-Week high
|12.25
|52-Week low
|4.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,562
|Buy Price
|5.95
|Buy Qty
|92891.00
|Sell Price
|6.00
|Sell Qty
|503763.00
|OPEN
|6.30
|CLOSE
|6.30
|VOLUME
|5852748
|52-Week high
|12.24
|52-Week low
|4.46
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,562
|Buy Price
|5.96
|Buy Qty
|5231.00
|Sell Price
|5.97
|Sell Qty
|1714.00
|OPEN
|6.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.30
|VOLUME
|25583349
|52-Week high
|12.25
|52-Week low
|4.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1561.93
|Buy Price
|5.95
|Buy Qty
|92891.00
|Sell Price
|6.00
|Sell Qty
|503763.00
About Unitech Ltd.
Unitech Ltd is a leading real estate developer in India. The business operations of the company consists of construction, contracts, development of real estate, consultancy and management services, hotels, manufacturing of power transmission and telecom towers. The company is the first developer to have been certified ISO 9001:2000 in North India and offers the most diversified product mix compris...> More
Unitech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,562
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Sep 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|31.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.19
News
Unitech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|240.75
|373
|-35.46
|Other Income
|8.87
|12.94
|-31.45
|Total Income
|249.62
|385.94
|-35.32
|Total Expenses
|277.99
|376.1
|-26.09
|Operating Profit
|-28.37
|9.85
|-388.02
|Net Profit
|-149.23
|-32.62
|-357.48
|Equity Capital
|523.26
|523.26
|-
Unitech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nirlon
|207.05
|-0.55
|1865.93
|H D I L
|40.85
|-3.43
|1772.89
|Ashiana Housing
|155.00
|-1.71
|1586.42
|Unitech
|5.97
|-5.24
|1561.93
|Anant Raj
|51.25
|1.69
|1512.39
|D B Realty
|53.85
|3.56
|1309.96
|Marathon Nextgen
|443.00
|-5.52
|1018.90
Unitech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Unitech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.35%
|-14.89%
|0.17%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|-21.96%
|-20.00%
|-1.44%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|-22.37%
|-17.81%
|1.74%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|-20.93%
|-21.57%
|5.12%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|1.53%
|2.56%
|16.79%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|-71.37%
|-68.00%
|16.85%
|18.45%
Unitech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.89
|
|6.42
|Week Low/High
|5.89
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|5.89
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.46
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.18
|
|547.00
Quick Links for Unitech:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices