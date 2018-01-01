JUST IN
Unitech Ltd.

BSE: 507878 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: UNITECH ISIN Code: INE694A01020
BSE LIVE 14:48 | 12 Mar 5.97 -0.33
(-5.24%)
OPEN

6.30

 HIGH

6.42

 LOW

5.89
NSE LIVE 14:33 | 12 Mar 6.00 -0.30
(-4.76%)
OPEN

6.30

 HIGH

6.40

 LOW

5.90
About Unitech Ltd.

Unitech Ltd

Unitech Ltd is a leading real estate developer in India. The business operations of the company consists of construction, contracts, development of real estate, consultancy and management services, hotels, manufacturing of power transmission and telecom towers. The company is the first developer to have been certified ISO 9001:2000 in North India and offers the most diversified product mix compris...> More

Unitech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,562
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Unitech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 240.75 373 -35.46
Other Income 8.87 12.94 -31.45
Total Income 249.62 385.94 -35.32
Total Expenses 277.99 376.1 -26.09
Operating Profit -28.37 9.85 -388.02
Net Profit -149.23 -32.62 -357.48
Equity Capital 523.26 523.26 -
> More on Unitech Ltd Financials Results

Unitech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nirlon 207.05 -0.55 1865.93
H D I L 40.85 -3.43 1772.89
Ashiana Housing 155.00 -1.71 1586.42
Unitech 5.97 -5.24 1561.93
Anant Raj 51.25 1.69 1512.39
D B Realty 53.85 3.56 1309.96
Marathon Nextgen 443.00 -5.52 1018.90
> More on Unitech Ltd Peer Group

Unitech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 14.71
Banks/FIs 0.51
FIIs 11.77
Insurance 0.88
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 48.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.58
> More on Unitech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Unitech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.35% -14.89% 0.17% -0.82%
1 Month -21.96% -20.00% -1.44% -0.79%
3 Month -22.37% -17.81% 1.74% 1.04%
6 Month -20.93% -21.57% 5.12% 4.41%
1 Year 1.53% 2.56% 16.79% 16.20%
3 Year -71.37% -68.00% 16.85% 18.45%

Unitech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.89
6.42
Week Low/High 5.89
7.00
Month Low/High 5.89
8.00
YEAR Low/High 4.46
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.18
547.00

