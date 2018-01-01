Universal Cables Ltd

Incorporated as Hindustan Woollen Mills and promoted by M P Birla in 1945, the company was renamed Universal Cables (UCL) in 1961. It manufactures and markets electric cables, wires and conductors. It also co-promoted Vindhya Telelinks which manufactures jelly-filled telephone cables. Along with Vindhya Telelinks and Ericsson Cables, Sweden, Universal Cables promoted a new company, Birla Ericsson ...> More