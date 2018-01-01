Universal Cables Ltd.
|BSE: 504212
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: UNIVCABLES
|ISIN Code: INE279A01012
About Universal Cables Ltd.
Incorporated as Hindustan Woollen Mills and promoted by M P Birla in 1945, the company was renamed Universal Cables (UCL) in 1961. It manufactures and markets electric cables, wires and conductors. It also co-promoted Vindhya Telelinks which manufactures jelly-filled telephone cables. Along with Vindhya Telelinks and Ericsson Cables, Sweden, Universal Cables promoted a new company, Birla Ericsson ...> More
Universal Cables Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|470
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.32
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.29
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Jul 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|79.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.71
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St Decem
-
Universal Cables Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|297.14
|206.49
|43.9
|Other Income
|2.65
|1.49
|77.85
|Total Income
|299.79
|207.97
|44.15
|Total Expenses
|269.89
|188.51
|43.17
|Operating Profit
|29.91
|19.47
|53.62
|Net Profit
|8.42
|4.87
|72.9
|Equity Capital
|34.7
|34.7
|-
Universal Cables Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KEI Inds.
|362.90
|0.65
|2843.32
|Vindhya Telelink
|1013.00
|1.81
|1200.41
|Aksh Optifibre
|32.45
|2.04
|527.83
|Universal Cables
|135.55
|1.19
|470.36
|CMI
|233.65
|-1.77
|351.18
|Diamond Power
|11.81
|-1.17
|318.53
|Paramount Comm.
|13.95
|-0.36
|199.35
Universal Cables Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Universal Cables Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.34%
|-6.22%
|0.03%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-17.77%
|-13.63%
|-1.59%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-22.34%
|-24.54%
|1.59%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|-4.14%
|2.62%
|4.97%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|54.21%
|52.71%
|16.62%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|247.56%
|228.39%
|16.68%
|18.31%
Universal Cables Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|133.15
|
|140.20
|Week Low/High
|122.85
|
|143.00
|Month Low/High
|122.85
|
|168.00
|YEAR Low/High
|86.70
|
|210.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.50
|
|215.00
