JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Universal Cables Ltd

Universal Cables Ltd.

BSE: 504212 Sector: Engineering
NSE: UNIVCABLES ISIN Code: INE279A01012
BSE LIVE 14:21 | 12 Mar 135.55 1.60
(1.19%)
OPEN

136.00

 HIGH

140.20

 LOW

133.15
NSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar 135.00 1.50
(1.12%)
OPEN

134.45

 HIGH

140.50

 LOW

133.50
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 136.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 133.95
VOLUME 20412
52-Week high 209.65
52-Week low 86.70
P/E 16.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 470
Buy Price 135.50
Buy Qty 52.00
Sell Price 136.20
Sell Qty 54.00
OPEN 136.00
CLOSE 133.95
VOLUME 20412
52-Week high 209.65
52-Week low 86.70
P/E 16.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 470
Buy Price 135.50
Buy Qty 52.00
Sell Price 136.20
Sell Qty 54.00

About Universal Cables Ltd.

Universal Cables Ltd

Incorporated as Hindustan Woollen Mills and promoted by M P Birla in 1945, the company was renamed Universal Cables (UCL) in 1961. It manufactures and markets electric cables, wires and conductors. It also co-promoted Vindhya Telelinks which manufactures jelly-filled telephone cables. Along with Vindhya Telelinks and Ericsson Cables, Sweden, Universal Cables promoted a new company, Birla Ericsson ...> More

Universal Cables Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   470
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.29
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jul 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 79.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Universal Cables Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 297.14 206.49 43.9
Other Income 2.65 1.49 77.85
Total Income 299.79 207.97 44.15
Total Expenses 269.89 188.51 43.17
Operating Profit 29.91 19.47 53.62
Net Profit 8.42 4.87 72.9
Equity Capital 34.7 34.7 -
> More on Universal Cables Ltd Financials Results

Universal Cables Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KEI Inds. 362.90 0.65 2843.32
Vindhya Telelink 1013.00 1.81 1200.41
Aksh Optifibre 32.45 2.04 527.83
Universal Cables 135.55 1.19 470.36
CMI 233.65 -1.77 351.18
Diamond Power 11.81 -1.17 318.53
Paramount Comm. 13.95 -0.36 199.35
> More on Universal Cables Ltd Peer Group

Universal Cables Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.83
Banks/FIs 0.46
FIIs 0.06
Insurance 2.11
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.54
> More on Universal Cables Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Universal Cables Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.34% -6.22% 0.03% -0.94%
1 Month -17.77% -13.63% -1.59% -0.91%
3 Month -22.34% -24.54% 1.59% 0.92%
6 Month -4.14% 2.62% 4.97% 4.28%
1 Year 54.21% 52.71% 16.62% 16.05%
3 Year 247.56% 228.39% 16.68% 18.31%

Universal Cables Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 133.15
140.20
Week Low/High 122.85
143.00
Month Low/High 122.85
168.00
YEAR Low/High 86.70
210.00
All TIME Low/High 4.50
215.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Universal Cables: