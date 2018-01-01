UPL Ltd.
|BSE: 512070
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: UPL
|ISIN Code: INE628A01036
About UPL Ltd.
United Phosphorus Ltd is a global generic crop protection chemicals and seeds company. The company is engaged in the business of agrochemicals industrial chemicals and chemical intermediates. They operate in three segments: agro chemical industrial chemicals and others. The agro chemicals segment consists of agrochemicals technicals and formulations. The industrial chemicals segment consists of in...> More
UPL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|36,553
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.58
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|62.09
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|350.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.98
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|154.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.65
UPL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4194
|3919
|7.02
|Other Income
|119
|131
|-9.16
|Total Income
|4313
|4050
|6.49
|Total Expenses
|3485
|3193
|9.15
|Operating Profit
|828
|857
|-3.38
|Net Profit
|562
|465
|20.86
|Equity Capital
|102
|101
|-
UPL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|UPL
|719.05
|0.91
|36552.91
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|4100.95
|1.87
|14078.56
|P I Inds.
|864.50
|1.15
|11921.45
|Rallis India
|231.10
|0.94
|4494.90
UPL Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|03/05
|HDFC Securities
|Neutral
|805
|Details
UPL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.13%
|0.36%
|0.54%
|-0.46%
|1 Month
|-0.83%
|1.19%
|-1.08%
|-0.42%
|3 Month
|-1.47%
|-1.55%
|2.11%
|1.41%
|6 Month
|-11.72%
|-11.94%
|5.51%
|4.79%
|1 Year
|2.17%
|0.47%
|17.21%
|16.62%
|3 Year
|67.69%
|64.22%
|17.28%
|18.89%
UPL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|705.65
|
|720.00
|Week Low/High
|690.00
|
|728.00
|Month Low/High
|675.10
|
|733.00
|YEAR Low/High
|675.10
|
|902.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.17
|
|902.00
