JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » UPL Ltd

UPL Ltd.

BSE: 512070 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: UPL ISIN Code: INE628A01036
BSE LIVE 15:19 | 12 Mar 719.05 6.50
(0.91%)
OPEN

720.00

 HIGH

720.00

 LOW

705.65
NSE LIVE 15:04 | 12 Mar 716.80 4.65
(0.65%)
OPEN

720.00

 HIGH

720.00

 LOW

705.60
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 720.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 712.55
VOLUME 28675
52-Week high 902.00
52-Week low 675.10
P/E 62.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 36,553
Buy Price 718.45
Buy Qty 1239.00
Sell Price 719.05
Sell Qty 335.00
OPEN 720.00
CLOSE 712.55
VOLUME 28675
52-Week high 902.00
52-Week low 675.10
P/E 62.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 36,553
Buy Price 718.45
Buy Qty 1239.00
Sell Price 719.05
Sell Qty 335.00

About UPL Ltd.

UPL Ltd

United Phosphorus Ltd is a global generic crop protection chemicals and seeds company. The company is engaged in the business of agrochemicals industrial chemicals and chemical intermediates. They operate in three segments: agro chemical industrial chemicals and others. The agro chemicals segment consists of agrochemicals technicals and formulations. The industrial chemicals segment consists of in...> More

UPL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   36,553
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 62.09
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   350.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.98
Book Value / Share () [*S] 154.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

UPL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4194 3919 7.02
Other Income 119 131 -9.16
Total Income 4313 4050 6.49
Total Expenses 3485 3193 9.15
Operating Profit 828 857 -3.38
Net Profit 562 465 20.86
Equity Capital 102 101 -
> More on UPL Ltd Financials Results

UPL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
UPL 719.05 0.91 36552.91
Bayer Crop Sci. 4100.95 1.87 14078.56
P I Inds. 864.50 1.15 11921.45
Rallis India 231.10 0.94 4494.90
> More on UPL Ltd Peer Group

UPL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.83
Banks/FIs 0.75
FIIs 39.54
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 10.40
Indian Public 6.38
Custodians 0.05
Other 14.67
> More on UPL Ltd Share Holding Pattern

UPL Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
03/05 HDFC Securities Neutral 805 PDF IconDetails
> More on UPL Ltd Research Reports

UPL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.13% 0.36% 0.54% -0.46%
1 Month -0.83% 1.19% -1.08% -0.42%
3 Month -1.47% -1.55% 2.11% 1.41%
6 Month -11.72% -11.94% 5.51% 4.79%
1 Year 2.17% 0.47% 17.21% 16.62%
3 Year 67.69% 64.22% 17.28% 18.89%

UPL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 705.65
720.00
Week Low/High 690.00
728.00
Month Low/High 675.10
733.00
YEAR Low/High 675.10
902.00
All TIME Low/High 0.17
902.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for UPL: