Vadilal Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519156 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: VADILALIND ISIN Code: INE694D01016
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 967.65 26.90
(2.86%)
OPEN

955.00

 HIGH

998.75

 LOW

955.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 966.15 20.45
(2.16%)
OPEN

956.10

 HIGH

997.00

 LOW

956.10
About Vadilal Industries Ltd.

Vadilal Industries Ltd

Vadilal Industries(VIL), promoted by R R Gandhi and L R Gandhi, was incorporated under the name Vadilal Oxygen Pvt Ltd in Apr.'82 to carry on the business of purification and refilling of oxygen gas and selling the same. Vadilal Ice-cream Pvt Ltd which was incorporated in Jun.'81 to carry on the business of manufacturing ice-creams and ice-cream candies was amalgamated with Vadilal Oxygen from Jul...

Vadilal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   696
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 125.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.13
Book Value / Share () [*S] 166.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vadilal Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 111.08 108.12 2.74
Other Income 0.69 1.37 -49.64
Total Income 111.76 109.49 2.07
Total Expenses 105.73 95.25 11
Operating Profit 6.03 14.24 -57.65
Net Profit -0.51 4.98 -110.24
Equity Capital 7.19 7.19 -
Vadilal Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kaya Ltd 998.00 1.47 1300.39
Sanwaria Consum. 15.75 -4.83 1159.36
Chamanlal Setia 138.00 -4.20 714.15
Vadilal Inds. 967.65 2.86 695.74
ADF Foods 224.20 1.01 475.30
Esteem Bio Org. 19.05 -1.04 473.58
T N Petro Prod. 50.60 -2.13 455.25
Vadilal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.86
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.08
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.18
Indian Public 25.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.52
Vadilal Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.51% 3.35% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 3.13% 13.99% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.44% -1.76% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -11.65% -11.39% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 21.83% 21.01% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 287.68% 286.54% 17.24% 19.02%

Vadilal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 955.00
998.75
Week Low/High 890.00
998.75
Month Low/High 846.55
998.75
YEAR Low/High 670.00
1174.00
All TIME Low/High 2.30
1174.00

