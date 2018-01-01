Vadilal Industries Ltd

Vadilal Industries(VIL), promoted by R R Gandhi and L R Gandhi, was incorporated under the name Vadilal Oxygen Pvt Ltd in Apr.'82 to carry on the business of purification and refilling of oxygen gas and selling the same. Vadilal Ice-cream Pvt Ltd which was incorporated in Jun.'81 to carry on the business of manufacturing ice-creams and ice-cream candies was amalgamated with Vadilal Oxygen from Jul...> More