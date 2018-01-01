Vadilal Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519156
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: VADILALIND
|ISIN Code: INE694D01016
|BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar
|967.65
|
26.90
(2.86%)
|
OPEN
955.00
|
HIGH
998.75
|
LOW
955.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|966.15
|
20.45
(2.16%)
|
OPEN
956.10
|
HIGH
997.00
|
LOW
956.10
About Vadilal Industries Ltd.
Vadilal Industries(VIL), promoted by R R Gandhi and L R Gandhi, was incorporated under the name Vadilal Oxygen Pvt Ltd in Apr.'82 to carry on the business of purification and refilling of oxygen gas and selling the same. Vadilal Ice-cream Pvt Ltd which was incorporated in Jun.'81 to carry on the business of manufacturing ice-creams and ice-cream candies was amalgamated with Vadilal Oxygen from Jul...> More
Vadilal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|696
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|125.83
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.13
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|166.09
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.83
Vadilal Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|111.08
|108.12
|2.74
|Other Income
|0.69
|1.37
|-49.64
|Total Income
|111.76
|109.49
|2.07
|Total Expenses
|105.73
|95.25
|11
|Operating Profit
|6.03
|14.24
|-57.65
|Net Profit
|-0.51
|4.98
|-110.24
|Equity Capital
|7.19
|7.19
|-
Vadilal Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kaya Ltd
|998.00
|1.47
|1300.39
|Sanwaria Consum.
|15.75
|-4.83
|1159.36
|Chamanlal Setia
|138.00
|-4.20
|714.15
|Vadilal Inds.
|967.65
|2.86
|695.74
|ADF Foods
|224.20
|1.01
|475.30
|Esteem Bio Org.
|19.05
|-1.04
|473.58
|T N Petro Prod.
|50.60
|-2.13
|455.25
Vadilal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vadilal Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.51%
|3.35%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|3.13%
|13.99%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.44%
|-1.76%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-11.65%
|-11.39%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|21.83%
|21.01%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|287.68%
|286.54%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Vadilal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|955.00
|
|998.75
|Week Low/High
|890.00
|
|998.75
|Month Low/High
|846.55
|
|998.75
|YEAR Low/High
|670.00
|
|1174.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.30
|
|1174.00
