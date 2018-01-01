JUST IN
Vedanta Ltd.

BSE: 500295 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: VEDL ISIN Code: INE205A01025
BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar 312.90 9.40
(3.10%)
OPEN

306.00

 HIGH

313.60

 LOW

305.70
NSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 311.85 7.70
(2.53%)
OPEN

308.30

 HIGH

312.50

 LOW

305.60
About Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta Ltd

Sesa Goa Ltd is India's largest producer and exporter of iron ore in the private sector. The company is a diversified global metals and mining company. They are engaged in the business of exploration, mining and processing of iron ore. The company has mining operations in Goa and Karnataka in India. While iron ore from its Goa mines is shipped through the Mormugoa port, the ore from Karnataka mine...> More

Vedanta Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   116,311
EPS - TTM () [*S] 24.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.03
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   1770.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Apr 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 6.29
Book Value / Share () [*S] 216.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Vedanta Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 24361 19415 25.48
Other Income 573 1014 -43.49
Total Income 24934 20429 22.05
Total Expenses 17756 13548 31.06
Operating Profit 7178 6881 4.32
Net Profit 2959 3240 -8.67
Equity Capital 372 297 -
Vedanta Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Coal India 297.45 -2.38 184639.42
Vedanta 312.90 3.10 116311.19
NMDC 122.90 0.70 38884.33
KIOCL 232.80 -4.02 14771.39
MOIL 205.10 0.74 5463.45
Vedanta Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.13
Banks/FIs 6.69
FIIs 17.82
Insurance 0.65
Mutual Funds 5.87
Indian Public 5.46
Custodians 0.25
Other 13.05
Vedanta Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
14/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 263 PDF IconDetails
Vedanta Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.70% -3.53% -0.07% -1.01%
1 Month -0.49% -1.41% -1.68% -0.98%
3 Month 6.76% 7.09% 1.49% 0.85%
6 Month -5.30% -5.53% 4.87% 4.21%
1 Year 25.94% 23.46% 16.51% 15.97%
3 Year 56.45% 56.63% 16.57% 18.23%

Vedanta Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 305.70
313.60
Week Low/High 301.55
327.00
Month Low/High 301.55
345.00
YEAR Low/High 217.95
356.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
494.00

Quick Links for Vedanta: