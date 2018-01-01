Vedanta Ltd.
About Vedanta Ltd.
Sesa Goa Ltd is India's largest producer and exporter of iron ore in the private sector. The company is a diversified global metals and mining company. They are engaged in the business of exploration, mining and processing of iron ore. The company has mining operations in Goa and Karnataka in India. While iron ore from its Goa mines is shipped through the Mormugao port, the ore from Karnataka mine...
Vedanta Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|116,311
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|24.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.03
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1770.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Apr 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|6.29
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|216.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.45
News
-
-
Mining a must to pare imports, eradicate poverty: Vedanta's Anil Agrawal
-
Relief for alumina units: OMC expects to open key bauxite mine in 2 months
-
SC order will impact our Goa mines: Vedanta on suspension of mining leases
-
Higher volumes, commodity prices drive Vedanta's Q3 net sales higher
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Vedanta Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Vedanta Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Vedanta Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|24361
|19415
|25.48
|Other Income
|573
|1014
|-43.49
|Total Income
|24934
|20429
|22.05
|Total Expenses
|17756
|13548
|31.06
|Operating Profit
|7178
|6881
|4.32
|Net Profit
|2959
|3240
|-8.67
|Equity Capital
|372
|297
|-
Vedanta Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Coal India
|297.45
|-2.38
|184639.42
|Vedanta
|312.90
|3.10
|116311.19
|NMDC
|122.90
|0.70
|38884.33
|KIOCL
|232.80
|-4.02
|14771.39
|MOIL
|205.10
|0.74
|5463.45
Vedanta Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|14/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|263
|Details
Vedanta Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.70%
|-3.53%
|-0.07%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|-0.49%
|-1.41%
|-1.68%
|-0.98%
|3 Month
|6.76%
|7.09%
|1.49%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|-5.30%
|-5.53%
|4.87%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|25.94%
|23.46%
|16.51%
|15.97%
|3 Year
|56.45%
|56.63%
|16.57%
|18.23%
Vedanta Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|305.70
|
|313.60
|Week Low/High
|301.55
|
|327.00
|Month Low/High
|301.55
|
|345.00
|YEAR Low/High
|217.95
|
|356.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|494.00
