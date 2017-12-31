JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Vivid Global Industries Ltd

Vivid Global Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524576 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE737C01023
BSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 45.55 -1.25
(-2.67%)
OPEN

46.15

 HIGH

46.15

 LOW

45.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vivid Global Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 46.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 46.80
VOLUME 764
52-Week high 70.00
52-Week low 34.55
P/E 16.93
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 42
Buy Price 45.55
Buy Qty 43.00
Sell Price 46.70
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 46.15
CLOSE 46.80
VOLUME 764
52-Week high 70.00
52-Week low 34.55
P/E 16.93
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 42
Buy Price 45.55
Buy Qty 43.00
Sell Price 46.70
Sell Qty 50.00

About Vivid Global Industries Ltd.

Vivid Global Industries Ltd

Vivid Chemicals (VCL) is engaged in the manufacture of tobias acid, a dye and pigment intermediate, and a naphthalene derivative used as a component to manufacture derivatives of value-added products such as sulpho tobias acid, J-acid and N methyl J-acid which in turn are used as intermediates for direct and reactive dyes. The company is promoted by Sudhir M Mody who has over 20 years of exposure ...> More

Vivid Global Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   42
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.93
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.07
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vivid Global Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.81 9.85 9.75
Other Income 0.07 -
Total Income 10.88 9.85 10.46
Total Expenses 9.71 8.85 9.72
Operating Profit 1.17 1 17
Net Profit 0.62 0.53 16.98
Equity Capital 4.56 4.56 -
> More on Vivid Global Industries Ltd Financials Results

Vivid Global Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ishan Dyes & Ch. 44.85 -0.55 50.50
Ashok Alco-Chem 103.65 3.44 47.68
POCL Enterprises 80.00 3.29 44.64
Vivid Global 45.55 -2.67 41.54
Camex 37.50 2.04 38.29
Daikaffil Chem 62.95 0.32 37.77
Resonance Speci. 32.20 0.63 37.16
> More on Vivid Global Industries Ltd Peer Group

Vivid Global Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.75
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.45
> More on Vivid Global Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vivid Global Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.09% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.95% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.09% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 8.58% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 12.05% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vivid Global Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 45.55
46.15
Week Low/High 44.00
49.00
Month Low/High 44.00
52.00
YEAR Low/High 34.55
70.00
All TIME Low/High 0.23
70.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Vivid Global Industries: