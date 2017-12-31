You are here » Home
Vivid Global Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 524576
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE737C01023
|
BSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
45.55
|
-1.25
(-2.67%)
|
OPEN
46.15
|
HIGH
46.15
|
LOW
45.55
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Vivid Global Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Vivid Global Industries Ltd.
Vivid Global Industries Ltd
Vivid Chemicals (VCL) is engaged in the manufacture of tobias acid, a dye and pigment intermediate, and a naphthalene derivative used as a component to manufacture derivatives of value-added products such as sulpho tobias acid, J-acid and N methyl J-acid which in turn are used as intermediates for direct and reactive dyes. The company is promoted by Sudhir M Mody who has over 20 years of exposure ...> More
Vivid Global Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Vivid Global Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.81
|9.85
|9.75
|Other Income
|0.07
|
|-
|Total Income
|10.88
|9.85
|10.46
|Total Expenses
|9.71
|8.85
|9.72
|Operating Profit
|1.17
|1
|17
|Net Profit
|0.62
|0.53
|16.98
|Equity Capital
|4.56
|4.56
| -
Vivid Global Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Vivid Global Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vivid Global Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.09%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.95%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.09%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|8.58%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|12.05%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vivid Global Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|45.55
|
|46.15
|Week Low/High
|44.00
|
|49.00
|Month Low/High
|44.00
|
|52.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.55
|
|70.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.23
|
|70.00
