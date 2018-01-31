JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Wipro Ltd

Wipro Ltd.

BSE: 507685 Sector: IT
NSE: WIPRO ISIN Code: INE075A01022
BSE LIVE 14:41 | 12 Mar 290.60 5.40
(1.89%)
OPEN

289.90

 HIGH

291.95

 LOW

286.45
NSE LIVE 14:26 | 12 Mar 290.00 4.95
(1.74%)
OPEN

286.30

 HIGH

292.00

 LOW

286.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 289.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 285.20
VOLUME 47971
52-Week high 334.75
52-Week low 241.60
P/E 15.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 131,459
Buy Price 290.50
Buy Qty 1879.00
Sell Price 290.95
Sell Qty 96.00
OPEN 289.90
CLOSE 285.20
VOLUME 47971
52-Week high 334.75
52-Week low 241.60
P/E 15.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 131,459
Buy Price 290.50
Buy Qty 1879.00
Sell Price 290.95
Sell Qty 96.00

About Wipro Ltd.

Wipro Ltd

Wipro Ltd is a leading India based provider of IT Services including Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services globally. The company provides comprehensive IT Solutions and Services including Systems Integration Information Systems Outsourcing IT Enabled Services Package Implementation Software Application development and maintenance and Research and Development Services to corporations globally...> More

Wipro Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   131,459
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.90
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Jan 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.37
Book Value / Share () [*S] 111.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Wipro Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13669 13687.8 -0.14
Other Income 626.9 648.6 -3.35
Total Income 14295.9 14336.4 -0.28
Total Expenses 11182 10899.9 2.59
Operating Profit 3113.9 3436.5 -9.39
Net Profit 1930.1 2114.8 -8.73
Equity Capital 904.7 486.1 -
> More on Wipro Ltd Financials Results

Wipro Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TCS 3050.00 0.51 583861.48
Infosys 1190.00 2.29 259910.29
HCL Technologies 968.20 2.49 134792.81
Wipro 290.60 1.89 131458.72
Tech Mahindra 620.40 0.20 60775.62
Oracle Fin.Serv. 3910.00 0.55 33391.40
L & T Infotech 1386.05 2.30 23840.06
> More on Wipro Ltd Peer Group

Wipro Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.33
Banks/FIs 0.55
FIIs 9.78
Insurance 3.21
Mutual Funds 1.61
Indian Public 5.18
Custodians 0.53
Other 3.98
> More on Wipro Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Wipro Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
15/11 Equirus Securities Reduce 297 PDF IconDetails
31/08 Equirus Securities Reduce 299 PDF IconDetails
28/07 Reliance Securities Hold 289 PDF IconDetails
21/07 Equirus Securities Reduce 270 PDF IconDetails
30/06 Reliance Securities Buy 259.3 PDF IconDetails
> More on Wipro Ltd Research Reports

Wipro Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.02% -0.85% 0.13% -0.81%
1 Month 0.94% 1.75% -1.48% -0.78%
3 Month 1.18% 2.51% 1.69% 1.05%
6 Month -2.56% -3.49% 5.08% 4.41%
1 Year 19.35% 19.71% 16.74% 16.20%
3 Year -11.24% -12.13% 16.80% 18.46%

Wipro Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 286.45
291.95
Week Low/High 283.50
294.00
Month Low/High 283.50
297.00
YEAR Low/High 241.60
335.00
All TIME Low/High 0.16
490.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Wipro: