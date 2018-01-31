Wipro Ltd.
|BSE: 507685
|Sector: IT
|NSE: WIPRO
|ISIN Code: INE075A01022
|BSE LIVE 14:41 | 12 Mar
|290.60
|
5.40
(1.89%)
|
OPEN
289.90
|
HIGH
291.95
|
LOW
286.45
|NSE LIVE 14:26 | 12 Mar
|290.00
|
4.95
(1.74%)
|
OPEN
286.30
|
HIGH
292.00
|
LOW
286.10
About Wipro Ltd.
Wipro Ltd is a leading India based provider of IT Services including Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services globally. The company provides comprehensive IT Solutions and Services including Systems Integration Information Systems Outsourcing IT Enabled Services Package Implementation Software Application development and maintenance and Research and Development Services to corporations globally...> More
Wipro Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|131,459
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|18.28
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.90
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 Jan 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.37
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|111.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.61
News
-
Appirio CEO Chris Barbin to takeover as Global Culture Officer at Wipro
-
Wipro to set up Rs 2.2 billion manufacturing unit in Telangana
-
Wipro will miss opportunity if 100% of revenue is not digital in 3 yrs: CEO
-
Wipro unveils affordable integrated home automation system for smart home
-
Announcement
Wipro Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13669
|13687.8
|-0.14
|Other Income
|626.9
|648.6
|-3.35
|Total Income
|14295.9
|14336.4
|-0.28
|Total Expenses
|11182
|10899.9
|2.59
|Operating Profit
|3113.9
|3436.5
|-9.39
|Net Profit
|1930.1
|2114.8
|-8.73
|Equity Capital
|904.7
|486.1
|-
Wipro Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TCS
|3050.00
|0.51
|583861.48
|Infosys
|1190.00
|2.29
|259910.29
|HCL Technologies
|968.20
|2.49
|134792.81
|Wipro
|290.60
|1.89
|131458.72
|Tech Mahindra
|620.40
|0.20
|60775.62
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|3910.00
|0.55
|33391.40
|L & T Infotech
|1386.05
|2.30
|23840.06
Wipro Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.02%
|-0.85%
|0.13%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|0.94%
|1.75%
|-1.48%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|1.18%
|2.51%
|1.69%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|-2.56%
|-3.49%
|5.08%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|19.35%
|19.71%
|16.74%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|-11.24%
|-12.13%
|16.80%
|18.46%
Wipro Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|286.45
|
|291.95
|Week Low/High
|283.50
|
|294.00
|Month Low/High
|283.50
|
|297.00
|YEAR Low/High
|241.60
|
|335.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.16
|
|490.00
