Yuken India Ltd.
|BSE: 522108
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: YUKENINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE384C01016
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4227.60
|
-32.45
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
4270.00
|
HIGH
4368.00
|
LOW
4181.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Yuken India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4270.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4260.05
|VOLUME
|4170
|52-Week high
|4990.00
|52-Week low
|830.00
|P/E
|147.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,268
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Yuken India Ltd.
Yuken India (YIL) was incorporated in Jun.'76 and was promoted by M Varadarajan, M Parthasarathy and C P Rangachar. YIL commenced commercial production of hydraulic equipment in 1978 in technical collaboration with Yuken Kogyo, Japan. Yuken, Japan, holds a 40% stake in the company. In 1986, the company acquired facilities for producing intricate iron castings required for its hydraulics divisio...> More
Yuken India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,268
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|28.75
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|147.05
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|30 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.02
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|191.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|22.08
Yuken India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|61.41
|43.73
|40.43
|Other Income
|0.65
|0.59
|10.17
|Total Income
|62.06
|44.32
|40.03
|Total Expenses
|55.54
|43.37
|28.06
|Operating Profit
|6.52
|0.95
|586.32
|Net Profit
|2.65
|-0.4
|762.5
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Yuken India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Praj Inds.
|77.55
|-0.89
|1402.49
|Titagarh Wagons
|116.65
|0.00
|1346.72
|Power Mech Proj.
|885.80
|3.17
|1303.01
|Yuken India
|4227.60
|-0.76
|1268.28
|Esab India
|757.20
|1.18
|1165.33
|Dynamatic Tech.
|1752.30
|0.79
|1110.96
|GMM Pfaudler
|699.00
|-0.63
|1020.54
Yuken India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Yuken India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.53%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.01%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|39.82%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|125.23%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|386.63%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|1471.60%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Yuken India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4181.00
|
|4368.00
|Week Low/High
|4152.50
|
|4444.00
|Month Low/High
|4152.50
|
|4709.00
|YEAR Low/High
|830.00
|
|4990.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.75
|
|4990.00
