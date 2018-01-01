JUST IN
Yuken India Ltd.

BSE: 522108 Sector: Engineering
NSE: YUKENINDIA ISIN Code: INE384C01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4227.60 -32.45
(-0.76%)
OPEN

4270.00

 HIGH

4368.00

 LOW

4181.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Yuken India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4270.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4260.05
VOLUME 4170
52-Week high 4990.00
52-Week low 830.00
P/E 147.05
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,268
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Yuken India Ltd.

Yuken India Ltd

Yuken India (YIL) was incorporated in Jun.'76 and was promoted by M Varadarajan, M Parthasarathy and C P Rangachar. YIL commenced commercial production of hydraulic equipment in 1978 in technical collaboration with Yuken Kogyo, Japan. Yuken, Japan, holds a 40% stake in the company. In 1986, the company acquired facilities for producing intricate iron castings required for its hydraulics divisio...> More

Yuken India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,268
EPS - TTM () [*S] 28.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 147.05
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.02
Book Value / Share () [*S] 191.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 22.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Yuken India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 61.41 43.73 40.43
Other Income 0.65 0.59 10.17
Total Income 62.06 44.32 40.03
Total Expenses 55.54 43.37 28.06
Operating Profit 6.52 0.95 586.32
Net Profit 2.65 -0.4 762.5
Equity Capital 3 3 -
Yuken India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Praj Inds. 77.55 -0.89 1402.49
Titagarh Wagons 116.65 0.00 1346.72
Power Mech Proj. 885.80 3.17 1303.01
Yuken India 4227.60 -0.76 1268.28
Esab India 757.20 1.18 1165.33
Dynamatic Tech. 1752.30 0.79 1110.96
GMM Pfaudler 699.00 -0.63 1020.54
Yuken India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.50
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.67
Indian Public 32.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.24
Yuken India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.53% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.01% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 39.82% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 125.23% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 386.63% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 1471.60% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Yuken India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4181.00
4368.00
Week Low/High 4152.50
4444.00
Month Low/High 4152.50
4709.00
YEAR Low/High 830.00
4990.00
All TIME Low/High 3.75
4990.00

