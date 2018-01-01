Yuken India Ltd

Yuken India (YIL) was incorporated in Jun.'76 and was promoted by M Varadarajan, M Parthasarathy and C P Rangachar. YIL commenced commercial production of hydraulic equipment in 1978 in technical collaboration with Yuken Kogyo, Japan. Yuken, Japan, holds a 40% stake in the company. In 1986, the company acquired facilities for producing intricate iron castings required for its hydraulics divisio...> More