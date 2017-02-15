Uflex develops special polyester film for pharma packaging

Conventionally polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and bi-axially oriented polyamide (BOPA) - commonly known as BON - films have been extensively used in cold formed pharma packaging
industry. A typical Alu-Alu blister laminate comprises three layers - 25 micron BOPA, 60 micron soft aluminium foil and 60 micron PVC.
Eliminating BOPA
and PVC
films in the cold formed Alu-Alu laminate
blister pack for pharmaceuticals has for long remained a daunting task for packaging
experts.
A conventional cold formed pharmaceutical
blister back when dumped in the land fill gives away chlorine upon coming in contact with sunlight. This is extremely harmful for the environment. PVC
also contains plasticisers with phthalates linked to a host of health disorders that can damage the liver, kidneys, lungs and reproductive system. PVC
film leaves high carbon footprint making it further undesirable from the environmental perspective besides exhibiting very low temperature resistance which is yet another shortcoming.
BOPA
(BON) on the other hand is also fraught with challenges like high moisture absorption to the tune of 8-10 percent making its processing difficult; leading to de-lamination and impairing the ability of the film to be chemically primed.
Keeping these challenges of BOPA
and PVC
substrates in mind, Uflex
Ltd’s films business has developed a special polyester film
that obviates the problems posed by BON and PVC.
The special polyester film
is all set to replace the top and bottom substrates of the conventional cold formed Alu–Alu laminate to a whole new structure comprising 36 micron special polyester, 50 micron soft aluminium foil and 36 micron special polyester.
Polyester is a para-crystalline material which possesses excellent barrier, clarity, printability, and hardness properties. Film forming and orientation of polyester augurs well for the creation of thin profile webs with excellent properties for use in flexible packaging.
This specialty film that has been developed by Uflex
can be laminated on both sides of the aluminium foil without any problem quite like the laminate comprising BOPA, aluminium foil and PVC
films. The engineers at Uflex
have been successfully able to bring metaphase morphology which has made it possible to form the film in Z direction which happens to be a pre-requisite for blister packaging.
“Getting better functionalities as compared to the Alu-Alu laminate
structure comprising BOPA-aluminium foil-PVC, Uflex
has come up with a special polyester film
that will have significant and substantial benefits for the converters catering to pharmaceutical
brands. If we talk about India, BOPA
(BON) is imported from countries like China, Korea and Taiwan. More over the convertors are left with no option other than managing varied inventories of BON and PVC
films separately. With the introduction of our specialised Polyester film
that will now be laminated on both the sides of aluminium foil, the logistical hassles for convertors will surely go down. The dependency on import of BOPA
will also go down as the converting industry gradually switches over to our new specialised polyester film
for cold forming the blister packs. This film therefore makes a strong case for import substitution in India,” said Dr Sudhir Naik, senior general manager, corporate technical services at films business of Uflex.
Pramod Sirsamkar, president - technical & new product development (films), Uflex
Limited, added, “The introduction of specialised polyester film
in Alu-Alu blister packaging
as a replacement for BON and PVC
films has also opened up avenues for us to come up with biodegradable and oxo-degradable variants further minimising the carbon foot prints. We are also working on developing such speciality films using recycled polyester and green PET that will bolster our commitment towards the environment.”
