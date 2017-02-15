Uflex develops special polyester film for pharma packaging

Conventionally polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and bi-axially oriented polyamide (BOPA) - commonly known as BON - films have been extensively used in cold formed pharma industry. A typical Alu-Alu blister laminate comprises three layers - 25 micron BOPA, 60 micron soft aluminium foil and 60 micron

Eliminating and films in the cold formed blister pack for pharmaceuticals has for long remained a daunting task for experts.

A conventional cold formed blister back when dumped in the land fill gives away chlorine upon coming in contact with sunlight. This is extremely harmful for the environment. also contains plasticisers with phthalates linked to a host of health disorders that can damage the liver, kidneys, lungs and reproductive system. film leaves high carbon footprint making it further undesirable from the environmental perspective besides exhibiting very low temperature resistance which is yet another shortcoming.

(BON) on the other hand is also fraught with challenges like high moisture absorption to the tune of 8-10 percent making its processing difficult; leading to de-lamination and impairing the ability of the film to be chemically primed.

Keeping these challenges of and substrates in mind, Ltd’s films business has developed a special that obviates the problems posed by BON and The special is all set to replace the top and bottom substrates of the conventional cold formed Alu–Alu laminate to a whole new structure comprising 36 micron special polyester, 50 micron soft aluminium foil and 36 micron special polyester.

Polyester is a para-crystalline material which possesses excellent barrier, clarity, printability, and hardness properties. Film forming and orientation of polyester augurs well for the creation of thin profile webs with excellent properties for use in flexible

This specialty film that has been developed by can be laminated on both sides of the aluminium foil without any problem quite like the laminate comprising BOPA, aluminium foil and films. The engineers at have been successfully able to bring metaphase morphology which has made it possible to form the film in Z direction which happens to be a pre-requisite for blister

“Getting better functionalities as compared to the structure comprising BOPA-aluminium foil-PVC, has come up with a special that will have significant and substantial benefits for the converters catering to brands. If we talk about India, (BON) is imported from countries like China, Korea and Taiwan. More over the convertors are left with no option other than managing varied inventories of BON and films separately. With the introduction of our specialised that will now be laminated on both the sides of aluminium foil, the logistical hassles for convertors will surely go down. The dependency on import of will also go down as the converting industry gradually switches over to our new specialised for cold forming the blister packs. This film therefore makes a strong case for import substitution in India,” said Dr Sudhir Naik, senior general manager, corporate technical services at films business of

Pramod Sirsamkar, president - technical & new product development (films), Limited, added, “The introduction of specialised in Alu-Alu blister as a replacement for BON and films has also opened up avenues for us to come up with biodegradable and oxo-degradable variants further minimising the carbon foot prints. We are also working on developing such speciality films using recycled polyester and green PET that will bolster our commitment towards the environment.”