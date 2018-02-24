-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Real estate developers in a bind over charging GST for affordable homes
In the 2017 budget, the government accorded infrastructure status for affordable projects to help such projects raise loans at ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
E-way relief, for now, to e-commerce, courier firms sending small orders
The requirement for such bills in intra-state movement would be implemented in a phased manner
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
PMO calls top officials' meet on Monday to discuss GST refunds to exporters
CBEC has sanctioned Rs 40 billion worth refunds to exporters in four months since October
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Tax relief for exporters struggling to secure refunds for six months
Central Board of Excise and Customs Chairperson Vanaja N Sarna said exporters had made errors while filing refund claims. The ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
E-way bill roll-out from April 1; no decision on GST return simplification
The GST e-way bill, to track the inter-state movement of consignments worth over Rs 50,000, will be rolled out on April 1, two ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
GST Council meet: 3 months to file tax; e-Way Bill from Apr 1; 10 updates
Intra-state e-Way Bill will be rolled out in phased manner with four groups of states, said Arun Jaitley
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
LIVE GST Council meeting underway: e-way bill, GST rates to be discussed
GST Council will discuss the implementation of the new e-way bill for inter and intra-state movement of goods
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Relief to FMCG companies: Govt eases norms for e-way bill generation
Electronic way or e-way bill will be required from April 1 for transporting goods valued over Rs 50,000 between states
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
GSTR-3B may be extended till June, simplified return forms to be discussed
The new return filing system, if agreed upon by the Council, would take about 3 months to be implemented
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Relief for suppliers? E-way bill may not be needed for small orders
GSTR-3B form likely to be extended by six months
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
GST anti-profiteering application complaint form being made simpler
Filing complaints against companies for not passing on the benefits of tax reduction under the goods and services tax (GST) ...
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
GST revenue collection dips marginally in January to Rs 863.18 bn
10.3 mn taxpayers have been registered under GST so far till 25th Feb, 2018; 5.77 mn GSTR 3B returns have been filed for the ...
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Single GST rate can't work at the moment; compliance to be made simpler: FM
He said that being the reason, the government started with multiple rates and was now moving towards rationalisation
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Govt making all efforts to fool proof GST from evasion: Hasmukh Adhia
He noted that a businessman doesn't want to evade tax provided three things are according to his desire, which include ...
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
E-way bill: Govt hopeful that portal's performance will be robust this time
The first introduction of the GST bill regime had failed as the system crashed on the very first day on Feb 1 due to heavy load
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
GST: What happens if person files return but doesn't make payment of taxes?
Under the GST law, the filing of return without payment of taxes shall not be considered as a valid return
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
E-way bill may be relaxed for e-commerce players if orders are small
It is not clear if separate e-way bills for multiple orders are required if the same vehicle carries the consignments
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
70% IGST refunds stuck due to flawed claims furnished by exporters: CBEC
CBEC has asked exporters to amend the details in the final returns of subsequent month to enable the department to process the ...
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
GST e-way bill should be mandatory from April 1, suggests Sushil Modi
Sushil Kumar Modi said requirement for intra-state movement of goods of more than Rs 50,000 value would be introduced in phases
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
GST has not affected prices, but increased compliance burden: KPMG survey
KPMG surveyed 232 CEOs, co-founders, CTOs of companies.
- Real estate developers in a bind over charging GST for affordable homes
- E-way relief, for now, to e-commerce, courier firms sending small orders
- PMO calls top officials' meet on Monday to discuss GST refunds to exporters
- Tax relief for exporters struggling to secure refunds for six months
- E-way bill roll-out from April 1; no decision on GST return simplification
- GST Council meet: 3 months to file tax; e-Way Bill from Apr 1; 10 updates
- LIVE GST Council meeting underway: e-way bill, GST rates to be discussed
- Relief to FMCG companies: Govt eases norms for e-way bill generation
- GSTR-3B may be extended till June, simplified return forms to be discussed
- Relief for suppliers? E-way bill may not be needed for small orders
You are here » Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST