PLANNING: EDUCATION CALCULATOR

Flag your financial goals and then plan to achieve the target. Use this calculator to ascertain how much money you should save every year at a particular interest rate to achieve your down payment at the time of starting education.

If you or your child wants to go for higher studies that will cost Rs 20 lakh after five years, this calculator will let you know how much you should save every year at a particular interest rate to reach the down payment.

For outright payment, the down payment will be the entire cost of the education.