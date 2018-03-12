PERSONAL TAX
-
Pay of employees deputed abroad isn't taxable in India, TDS doesn't apply
A new AAR ruling provides relief to employees deputed overseas and who receive salaries abroad as well as in India
-
INSURANCE
-
Insurance coverage: Exclusions for genetic disorders need to be reasonable
After the Delhi High Court's recent ruling, blanket exclusion of genetic disorders from coverage is likely to become a thing of the past
-
Feeling unsafe amid digitisation push? Go for a cyber insurance cover
-
EXPERT OPINION
-
Time for deep correction? We can see 50% being chopped off peak prices
Nifty and the Sensex, are trading at the price-to-earnings ratio (PE) of 25. That's well above their long-term ...
-
Mis-selling insurance products: The bank fraud no one is checking
Kumar's case is not isolated, and public sector banks aren't the only ones to blame. Private sector banks are no better
LOANS
-
Citibank launches home loan product linked to an external benchmark
Citibank's new home loan will be benchmarked to the three-month treasury-bill rate
-
Responsibility with caution: Wife need not be married to husband's debts
-
EMI change can be the default option when rates rise or fall
-
How a pin code can nix your loan even if you have a great CIBIL score
-
Evaluate zero-cost medical loan before borrowing» More
CREDIT CARDS
-
How cashback works: Smart ways to save when you are shopping online
Websites that compare product prices and offer cashback can help you get attractive deals and discounts
REAL ESTATE
-
Upcoming and affordable properties in Mumbai's Shil-Thane
Property prices are very attractive to users on a budget, ranging between Rs 4,300-6,600 per sq ft
-
Home loans need a more stable benchmark
-
Hard to get capital gains benefit for joint houses
-
Realty check within budget of Rs 1.5-2 crore
-
Options for buyers when builder goes bankrupt» More
MUTUAL FUNDS
-
GOLD
-
Want to lend some stability to your portfolio? Go for gold as a hedge
With both equity and bond markets likely to be disturbed this year, investors should allocate about 10 per cent to gold ...
FIXED DEPOSITS
-
Your concierge for financial services
With advances in technology, chatbots can help you transact and seek information much faster than traditional channels
-
INVESTMENTS
-
PNB scam: Are public sector banks good contra bets in Indian markets?
Long-term track record of Nifty Bank index and banking sector funds shows, investors who continue to repose faith in the sector could be richly ...
-
SPENDING
-
Flight of risk capital: GVA growth likely to fall in second half of 2018-19
So far, domestic institutions have been net buyers. But if there are redemption pressures, this could change
SAVINGS SCHEMES
-
Women's Day: Smart tips to handle finances from 3 female money managers
Ghosh says she gets her investment ideas from reading up the personal finance sections of newspapers and blogs on the ...
