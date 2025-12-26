Friday, December 26, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / How digital scams hit your wallet in 2025 & lessons for 2026 to avoid them

How digital scams hit your wallet in 2025 & lessons for 2026 to avoid them

India's fraud surge shows why 2026 must be about verification, not trust

Credit card scam

Credit card scam

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s digital payments ecosystem grew at a blistering pace in 2025. But it also opened the floodgates to a new generation of financial scams powered by automation, artificial intelligence and compromised identity data. Government figures underline the severity: Cybercrime complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal rose to 2.27 million in 2024, up 42 per cent year-on-year, while losses hit ~228.45 billion. As 2025 ends, digital fraud has become one of the most pervasive threats to household finances.

How scams evolved this year

Data from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre show that UPI-based fraud continued to lead in volume and value. Most incidents involved phishing links, counterfeit QR codes, remote-access apps or SIM-swap operations. The Reserve Bank of India and NPCI confirm that UPI frauds jumped 85 per cent in FY24 and maintained that trend through 2025.
 
 
Digital arrest” scams emerged as the year’s most psychologically coercive fraud.
 
Scamsters impersonated police personnel or government officers over video calls, threatening victims with fabricated criminal charges. Pravin Tiwari, co-founder of SURE, an AI-powered liability management platform, says 2025 marked the moment when “fraud fundamentally shifted from conventional social-engineering tactics to AI-enabled manipulation at scale”.
 
He points out that voice cloning has become so sophisticated that “a few seconds of audio from social media is enough to mimic a family member or any official.

Also Read

public health preparedness India

Health shocks of the year: What 2025 taught India about being unprepared

iPhone 16e, Nothing Phone 3, Alcatel V3 Ultra, Lenovo Tab K11, Primebook 2 Neo

Year-ender 2025: Nothing Phone 3 to iPhone 16e, 5 gadgets that didn't click

private banks india, credit growth, bank market share, hdfc bank, axis bank, icici bank, public sector banks, banking sector fy26

Mint Road in 2025: A year filled with opening doors and tightening screwspremium

stock market trading, stock market rally, Sensex, Nifty

From valuations to profits: How investors should position portfolio in 2026

air india crash

From Air India crash to Hayli Gubbi volcano, 2025 was marked by calamitiespremium

 
Investment and crypto frauds expanded rapidly as scammers used fake trading apps, social-media promotions and manipulated authorisations to route unauthorised transfers. According to Dipesh Karki, co-founder and chief technology officer at Vartis Platforms and LenDenClub, the story of 2025 was not only the rising number of cases but their complexity.
 
“Digital and banking frauds-- especially UPI and account takeovers -- remain the biggest threat,” he notes, adding that losses
 
“crossed~1 trillion annually” once account-takeover and payment-app compromises were included.

Merchant-level risks also grew

A quieter, yet increasingly systemic risk involved merchant-originated fraud, especially across Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
 
Reeju Datta, co-founder of Cashfree Payments, explains that attackers are now using “hyper-automated attacks where OTP-sharing bots mimic delivery alerts” or test stolen credentials through rapid micro-payments routed via merchant wallets. This leaves small businesses exposed to chargebacks and penalties.
 
Savita Vashist, executive director at NPST, a fintech company, notes that merchant on-boarding gaps, synthetic identities and transaction laundering pose direct threats to the integrity of the UPI network. With daily UPI volumes rising from 596 million in April 2025 to over 714 million in December, she warns that “any vulnerability at the merchant layer has a direct systemic impact”.

Who bore the brunt?

According to MHA data, senior citizens lost more than ~20 billion through impersonation and coercion-based scams. Younger users were targeted through fake job and part-time income opportunities, while rural households suffered from phishing-led UPI drains. High-value frauds above ~100,000 quadrupled to nearly ~40 billion in 2024.

Stronger safeguards and regulatory tightening

The Department of Telecommunications plans mandatory device-SIM binding and a reworked Financial Fraud Risk Indicator by April 2026. The RBI’s enhanced fraud-risk directives require banks and NBFCs to deploy AI-enabled monitoring, zero-trust architecture and compulsory reporting of high-value frauds.

AI-driven fraud detection

Karki stresses that real-time AI models will be indispensable for spotting abnormal behaviour across devices, locations and transaction values. Datta adds that behavioural analytics, liveness detection and adaptive risk scoring will determine how effectively institutions can “prevent fraud before it occurs”.
 
Vashist emphasises that merchant-side intelligence is equally essential to safeguard the expanding UPI ecosystem.

Consumer-led protections

For individuals, the fundamentals remain crucial:
 
• Enable two-factor authentication on all accounts.
 
• Use official apps and avoid unsolicited links or QR codes.
 
• Monitor account statements regularly and freeze credit reports if necessary.
 
• Report suspicious activity immediately via 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.
 
India’s digital economy will continue to scale, but so will the sophistication of fraud. The challenge for 2026 is to move from reactive security to anticipatory defence -- outthinking scammers before they strike. 

More From This Section

Fixed deposits, mutual funds, interest rates

Year-end senior citizen fixed deposit rates at 6-8%: Top bank options

A snapshot of FD rates offered by small finance banks and others

Dec-end fixed deposit rates at 4-8%: Check best offers across banks

funds, mutual fund, investors

Why a lower expense ratio alone may not be reason enough to switch fundspremium

commercial bank, bank loan

What are the best personal loan deals banks are offering across Indiapremium

mutual fund

Fund review: Kotak Bond Short Term Fund

Topics : Digital Payments online frauds Online fraud UPI transactions year ender 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayShyam Dhani Industries IPO AllotmentNBCC Share PriceUS Airstrike on ISIS Stations in NigeriaIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon