Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Claimed a deduction in your ITR? Dept's new nudge campaign urges a review

Claimed a deduction in your ITR? Dept's new nudge campaign urges a review

Campaign uses data analytics to prompt voluntary corrections of ineligible deduction claims, with a Dec 31 deadline to avoid penalties

Income Tax Department, CBDT

Image: X@incometaxdelhi

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax department has announced a campaign called NUDGE that uses data to urge certain taxpayers to voluntarily review and correct claims that may be ineligible.
 
The campaign for assessment year 2025–26 (AY26) focuses on suspicious deductions and exemptions, including bogus donations to registered unrecognised political parties. NUDGE, short for “non-intrusive usage of data to guide and enable” is advisory and not punitive, said the department. It has identified taxpayers who have time until December 31, 2025, to file revised Income Tax returns (ITRs) without facing additional costs.
 

Why the tax department is nudging taxpayers

 
According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), data analysis has shown that some taxpayers have claimed deductions or exemptions that do not meet legal conditions. In several cases, such claims have resulted in inflated refunds or understatement of taxable income.
 
 
Using its risk management framework and advanced data analytics, the tax department has identified patterns that warrant correction, including:
 
  • Donations claimed where the recipient political party is not eligible for tax benefits
  • Incorrect or invalid permanent account numbers quoted in returns
  • Errors in the quantum or eligibility of deductions and exemptions claimed
  • Based on these red flags, NUDGE is contacting certain taxpayers through text messages and emails.

Also Read

IPO

2025 IPO lessons: What retail investors learnt and how to spot 2026 winners

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naid

After IndiGo crisis, Centre clears two new airlines to lift competition

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog, Traffic, Traffic jam

Delhi traffic advisory for Christmas: Check alternate routes, diversions

top 10 health studies

10 studies that redefined what healthy living means for Indians in 2025

medical representatives, MR, Hospital

Early cancer detection improving but treatment costs drain savings: Report

What taxpayers are expected to do

 
Taxpayers who receive a NUDGE communication are advised to:
 
  • Recheck their filed ITR carefully
  • Verify whether all deductions and exemptions claimed comply with Income-Tax law
  • File a revised return by December 31, 2025, if any claim is found to be incorrect
 
Those who miss the deadline can still file an updated return from January 1, 2026, but this will attract additional tax liability as prescribed under law.
 
The CBDT said that taxpayers whose claims are genuine and made in accordance with the law need not take any further action.
 

Refund scrutiny tightens

 
The campaign comes at a time when the tax department is closely scrutinising refund claims. Refund outflows have slowed in FY26, reflecting a more cautious approach to processing cases where deductions or exemptions appear inflated or unsupported.
 
Tax officials have previously indicated that delays in refunds are often linked to checks on wrongful or exaggerated claims, with assessments being examined more thoroughly before refunds are released.
 

Voluntary compliance showing results

 
The government says the trust-based approach is already yielding results. In FY26, more than 2.1 million taxpayers have updated returns for earlier assessment years, paying over Rs 2.5 billion in additional taxes. For the current assessment year, over 1.5 million ITRs have already been revised.
 
For taxpayers, the takeaway is clear: deduction claims, especially political donations, are increasingly visible to data analytics systems. Reviewing returns now may help avoid follow-up queries, additional tax costs, or prolonged scrutiny later.

More From This Section

large-cap funds, equity fund

Largecap funds in 2026: Earnings visibility, valuations support outlookpremium

Christmas 2025 bank holiday

Bank holiday on Christmas: Banks to stay shut for five days in many states

Income Tax

Claimed donations in your ITR? Here's why many are revising returns now

real estate, luxury homes

Sunrise homes, parking space, high-rises: How India chose housing in 2025

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

PE/VC funding up 31% to $5.6 bn in Nov; exits at $3.2 bn, IPOs lead

Topics : Income Tax e-filing BS Web Reports income tax returns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickHCCB LayoffsDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasCBDT Nudge CampaignStock Market HolidayDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon