March 12, 2018, Monday
PNB scam: Are public sector banks good contra bets in Indian markets?
Long-term track record of Nifty Bank index and banking sector funds shows, investors who continue to repose faith in the sector ...
February 26, 2018, Monday
Ricoh India saga: Avoid direct investments if you aren't doing own research
Ricoh India's impending troubles could only have been spotted by investors willing to dig deep into the financial statements of ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Seek these money-making opportunities when the market mood is grim
If you have good profits, book some. If the market falls more, redeploy the cash
February 05, 2018, Monday
LTCG tax: Choose funds based on investment horizon, not on tax advantage
With the introduction of 10% tax both on long-term capital gains and on dividend, choose funds based on investment horizon and ...
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Why this is not the perfect time to join the IT bandwagon
This may not be the perfect time to buy them aggressively as the recent spike is due to lower valuations, say fund managers
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Investing in mutual funds? More cuts in expense ratio may not help you
If the entire financial sector does not move to a lower-cost regime, it will only lead to more mis-selling
January 17, 2018, Wednesday
Looking at balanced funds over banks fixed deposits: What you should know
Those who are in need of regular income should shift their money to short-term debt funds and do systematic withdrawals from them
January 13, 2018, Saturday
Financial planning: Give your investment portfolio annual health check-up
When exiting investments to rebalance your portfolio, keep in mind the tax impact, exit load and lock-in
January 10, 2018, Wednesday
Axis Mutual Fund highlights benefits of equity-linked savings schemes
Instead of product features, Axis Mutual Fund highlights the benefits of investing in equity-linked savings schemes in its new ...
December 31, 2017, Sunday
2018: Investors will be safer in large-caps, say experts
Market outlook: 2018 should be a positive year, as fund flow remains good
December 18, 2017, Monday
Bolster portfolio while going is good
Last week, while speaking at the CII mutual fund summit, G Mahalingam, whole-time member at the Securities and Exchange Board of ...
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Right time for NRIs to buy residential or commercial property in India
Though the rupee has strengthened against most currencies, buyers can still benefit from the attractive prices in India
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
The rebalancing act for 2018
With equity valuations getting stretched, book some gains there and shift money to fixed income and gold
December 06, 2017, Wednesday
Too high, too fast: Don't invest more than 5% of your portfolio in bitcoin
The virtual currency's price has run up very fast and experts feel a correction may be around the corner
December 02, 2017, Saturday
Ring fence your family's assets with a trust
This vehicle ensures fewer family disputes and smooth distribution of wealth
November 30, 2017, Thursday
Tipping Point: Will interest rate by EPFO rise or fall for this year?
One, returns from the bonds that Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invested in have come down
November 22, 2017, Wednesday
Tipping Point: How are EPF investments taxed?
No taxation at the time of investment, during the accumulation phase, and at the time of redemption
November 16, 2017, Thursday
Ethical investing does pay
Returns from Shariah and other funds in this space have been steady and comparable to other categories
October 24, 2017, Tuesday
6 things you must know about ELSS
Business Standard explains the concept of equity-linked saving schemes and how you can benefit from investing in these
September 24, 2017, Sunday
Safety in SIPs, but trim optimism
To make money, invest in both good and bad times; otherwise the entire exercise is futile
March 05, 2018, Monday
Here are the dynamic funds that held up better in falling equity markets
When markets turn volatile, exposure to a few fund categories can offer downside protection, as past data demonstrate
February 25, 2018, Sunday
How to minimise your tax liability on the sale of your bonus shares
Investors can use the grandfathering clause and set-off provisions to reduce the tax payable on sale of bonus shares
February 05, 2018, Monday
Why it makes sense for you to minimise exposure to longer-duration funds
Investors should have only a 10 per cent allocation to longer duration funds; fixed-deposit investors should go for shorter-term ...
January 29, 2018, Monday
Newbies in small and mid-cap space should invest for at least five years
With fund managers beginning to sound warning signals, it is best to be extra careful
January 23, 2018, Tuesday
Buying a house? Keep an eye on your bank's marginal cost of lending rate
Check if you are on the best possible loan rate and also make part prepayment to counter the rise in interest rate
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Investing in small-caps? Direct investors should beware of valuation risks
Direct investors in small-cap stocks should book profits and wait for corrections, while those taking the fund route should ...
January 14, 2018, Sunday
From stock management to portfolio mix, here's how to invest Rs 10 million
See the table below to understand how a 35-year old can allocate 50-70% while a 45-year old can allocate 40-60% to equities
January 11, 2018, Thursday
Don't dump your fund in haste even if it underperforms in short-term
Your fund may have underperformed in 2017 because the fund manager was avoiding momentum and overvalued stocks
January 01, 2018, Monday
Put fresh money in short-term funds
Restrict investment in dynamic or income fund to 20-30% of debt portfolio
December 29, 2017, Friday
Ignore bitcoin mania: Five personal finance lessons from 2017
Rebalance your investment portfolio, diversify beyond fixed deposits, and don't fall prey to the bitcoin mania
December 17, 2017, Sunday
Don't let knotty financial issues weaken your marital bond
Heavy liabilities of one partner have the potential to sour a new relationship. So, develop a plan for how you will deal with ...
December 14, 2017, Thursday
Tipping Point: Why is a stock discarded from an index?
An investor who builds a portfolio of discarded stocks buys them at lower prices
December 07, 2017, Thursday
Tipping Point: What is algo trading?
Algo trading has been used mostly by institutional and high networth investors
December 04, 2017, Monday
Avoid timing the market with lump-sum investments
Fund houses are restricting such investments; heed the signal and stick to SIPs and STPs
December 01, 2017, Friday
Existing investors may hold on to dynamic bond funds
New investors should opt largely for accrual-oriented funds which don't bet on interest rate movements
November 29, 2017, Wednesday
Enter equities early to gain from compounding
College students should start with small bets to overcome fear of market volatility
November 22, 2017, Wednesday
Steer clear of expensive IPOs
Public issues of well-known companies too have disappointed investors due to rich valuations
November 13, 2017, Monday
Include Bharat-22 ETF in your satellite portfolio
Investors can either book profits in this ETF after their targeted return is achieved, or can use it as a defensive bet
October 01, 2017, Sunday
Even 'do nothing' is an investment strategy
Avoid fresh investments, as there might be more opportunities in the coming months
September 18, 2017, Monday
Higher returns in credit funds come with higher risks
Investing in such funds requires more research from the investor. Always look at the quality of the portfolio before investing