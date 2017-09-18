March 12, 2018, Monday PNB scam: Are public sector banks good contra bets in Indian markets? Long-term track record of Nifty Bank index and banking sector funds shows, investors who continue to repose faith in the sector ...

February 26, 2018, Monday Ricoh India saga: Avoid direct investments if you aren't doing own research Ricoh India's impending troubles could only have been spotted by investors willing to dig deep into the financial statements of ...

February 08, 2018, Thursday Seek these money-making opportunities when the market mood is grim If you have good profits, book some. If the market falls more, redeploy the cash

February 05, 2018, Monday LTCG tax: Choose funds based on investment horizon, not on tax advantage With the introduction of 10% tax both on long-term capital gains and on dividend, choose funds based on investment horizon and ...

January 25, 2018, Thursday Why this is not the perfect time to join the IT bandwagon This may not be the perfect time to buy them aggressively as the recent spike is due to lower valuations, say fund managers

January 18, 2018, Thursday Investing in mutual funds? More cuts in expense ratio may not help you If the entire financial sector does not move to a lower-cost regime, it will only lead to more mis-selling

January 17, 2018, Wednesday Looking at balanced funds over banks fixed deposits: What you should know Those who are in need of regular income should shift their money to short-term debt funds and do systematic withdrawals from them

January 13, 2018, Saturday Financial planning: Give your investment portfolio annual health check-up When exiting investments to rebalance your portfolio, keep in mind the tax impact, exit load and lock-in

January 10, 2018, Wednesday Axis Mutual Fund highlights benefits of equity-linked savings schemes Instead of product features, Axis Mutual Fund highlights the benefits of investing in equity-linked savings schemes in its new ...

December 31, 2017, Sunday 2018: Investors will be safer in large-caps, say experts Market outlook: 2018 should be a positive year, as fund flow remains good

December 18, 2017, Monday Bolster portfolio while going is good Last week, while speaking at the CII mutual fund summit, G Mahalingam, whole-time member at the Securities and Exchange Board of ...

December 17, 2017, Sunday Right time for NRIs to buy residential or commercial property in India Though the rupee has strengthened against most currencies, buyers can still benefit from the attractive prices in India

December 13, 2017, Wednesday The rebalancing act for 2018 With equity valuations getting stretched, book some gains there and shift money to fixed income and gold

December 06, 2017, Wednesday Too high, too fast: Don't invest more than 5% of your portfolio in bitcoin The virtual currency's price has run up very fast and experts feel a correction may be around the corner

December 02, 2017, Saturday Ring fence your family's assets with a trust This vehicle ensures fewer family disputes and smooth distribution of wealth

November 30, 2017, Thursday Tipping Point: Will interest rate by EPFO rise or fall for this year? One, returns from the bonds that Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invested in have come down

November 22, 2017, Wednesday Tipping Point: How are EPF investments taxed? No taxation at the time of investment, during the accumulation phase, and at the time of redemption

November 16, 2017, Thursday Ethical investing does pay Returns from Shariah and other funds in this space have been steady and comparable to other categories

October 24, 2017, Tuesday 6 things you must know about ELSS Business Standard explains the concept of equity-linked saving schemes and how you can benefit from investing in these