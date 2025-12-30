Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
0 forex, 33% travel value-back: IDFC FIRST's invite-only premium card Gaj

0 forex, 33% travel value-back: IDFC FIRST's invite-only premium card Gaj

The card carries a joining and annual fee of ₹12,500 + GST. The card comes with 12,500 invitation Rewards Points of 1RP=Rs.1

Credit card scam

Credit card scam

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

As India’s affluent consumers grow more global—and more discerning—banks are being pushed to move beyond generic premium cards to deeply differentiated, experience-led propositions. Against this backdrop, IDFC FIRST Bank on Tuesday unveiled Gaj:, an invitation-only metal credit card aimed squarely at high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).
 
Gaj: sits at the top of the bank’s Ashva–Mayura–Gaj trilogy of premium cards, marking a clear escalation from mass-premium to ultra-curated private banking offerings.
 
Invitation-only, relationship-led access
 
Gaj: is not open to applications. It is offered exclusively to select IDFC FIRST Bank private banking clients with established relationship depth.
 
Key access terms
 

  • Joining fee: ₹12,500 + GST
  • Annual fee: ₹12,500 + GST (waived on ₹10 lakh annual spends)
  • Joining benefit: 12,500 Reward Points (₹1 = 1 RP on travel), effectively offsetting the joining fee
 
 12,500 invitation Rewards Points of 1RP=Rs.1 redeemable on travel bookings via the IDFC FIRST Bank app effectively offsetting the joining fee. 
 
The annual fee is also waived on ₹10 lakh of annual spends. 
 
Beyond this, GAJ offers an inspirational metal card design, zero foreign exchange mark-up, a simple 1:1 rewards structure, and a set of premium travel and lifestyle privileges designed to complement an already strong proposition.
 
  •  Key points:The 1:1 Reward Standard: 1 Reward Point = ₹1 for flights and hotels.
  • The Global Traveler’s Core: 0% Forex Markup and Interest-Free Global ATM cash access
  • Full Travel Protection:  A dedicated ₹50,000 Trip Cancellation Cover
  • Hyper-Accelerated Rewards: Exclusive access to 50X rewards on hotels and 25X on flights via the IDFC FIRST ecosystem, delivering a value-back of up to 33.33%.
  • Seamless transit: with complimentary international and domestic lounges including one for the Guest.
 
Shirish Bhandari, Head - Credit Cards, FASTag & Loyalty, IDFC FIRST Bank, said: “Gaj: Credit Card reflects our deep respect for Indian heritage and its achievers. We designed this card to be complete in every respect- combining feature depth with an inspirational Indian design. As the pinnacle of our Ashva- Mayura- Gaj: trilogy, it honours the wisdom and strength of the modern Indian achiever.”
 
Rewards explained: 
Simplifying rewards in a complex category
 
One of the card’s most striking features is its 1:1 reward structure, rare in the super-premium segment.
 
The Gaj: reward benchmark
 
1 Reward Point = ₹1 on flight and hotel bookings via IDFC FIRST Bank app. No caps, no expiry, no catalogue lock-ins
 
This cuts through the opaque conversion math that typically defines premium credit cards—and positions rewards as direct value-back, not aspirational vouchers.
 
Accelerated rewards for ecosystem loyalty
 
Beyond base earning, Gaj: leans heavily on ecosystem-driven acceleration:
 
  • 50X rewards on hotel bookings (33.33% value-back)
  • 25X rewards on flight bookings (≈16.67% value-back)
  • 5 RPs per ₹150 on domestic spends
  • 3 RPs per ₹150 on international spends
 
Lifestyle privileges, selectively layered
 
Instead of an overload of perks, Gaj: focuses on high-usage, high-relevance privileges:
 
Airport lounges:
4 domestic + 4 international visits per quarter
 
Includes one guest access
Golf: Up to 2 complimentary rounds or lessons per month
 
Hotels:
ITC Hotels “Stay 3, Pay 2” benefit
 
Meet & Greet:
Complimentary airport service on annual international spends of USD 1,000
These are designed to complement—not define—the lifestyle of an HNI user.
Bundling digital-first convenience
 
Every Gaj: cardholder also receives a lifetime-free FIRST Digital RuPay Credit Card, enabling UPI payments with reward earning (1 RP per ₹150 spend). This reflects how even ultra-premium customers now expect UPI-native experiences, blurring the line between mass and elite payment behaviour.
 
Reward Points (RPs) – Accelerated
 
  • 5 reward points per ₹150 on your domestic spends
  • 3 reward points per ₹150 on international spends
  • 50 RPs per ₹150 (≈33.33% value back on hotel bookings) on IDFC FIRST Bank App
  • 25 RPs per ₹150 (≈16.67% value back on flight bookings) on IDFC FIRST Bank App
 
Reward Points Utility
 
Never Expiring Reward points.
 
RP can be redeemed online for travel, shopping, and lifestyle purchases, giving you true value. Redemption not limited to catalogues.
 
1 RP = ₹1 on travel bookings via IDFC FIRST Bank app
₹0.25 per Reward Points elsewhere
 
Airport Lounge Access
 
  • 4 domestic (Including 1 guest visit) + 4 international lounge visits per quarter
  • Golf: Up to 2 complimentary rounds/lessons per month
 
Hotel Privileges: ITC Hotels: Book 2 nights and get the 3rd night free
 
Meet & Greet
  • One Complimentary airport meet & greet on annual international spends of USD 1,000
  • Trip Cancellation Cover
  • Get reimbursed for non-refundable flight and hotel cancellations: up to ₹50,000
 
FIRST Digital Card
 
  • Lifetime free FIRST Digital Rupay Credit Card for UPI payments with 1 Reward Point per Rs 150 spends
  • Fuel Surcharge Waiver
  • 1% Fuel surcharge waiver up to ₹300 in a statement cycle
  • Travel & Purchase Protection
  • Comprehensive coverage including travel insurance, air accident and personal accident cover, and purchase protection
 
 

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

