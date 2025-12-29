Monday, December 29, 2025 | 08:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Average health insurance cover rises 31% to Rs 19 lakh post-GST removal

Average health insurance cover rises 31% to Rs 19 lakh post-GST removal

Heart-related ailments, cancer and cataract remained among the most common high-value claim triggers.

Health Insurance

Seasonal/ infectious illnesses were high, day-care procedures and accidental injuries also featured prominently.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Across health, life, motor, travel and investments, Indian consumers didn’t just buy more protection this year—they bought bigger, longer and smarter, according to platform-level data tracking behaviour after key regulatory and pricing shifts, most notably the removal of GST on health insurance.
 
The clearest evidence of this reset is visible in health insurance. Average sum insured jumped 31%, rising from ₹14.5 lakh before GST removal to ₹19 lakh after, as buyers decisively moved away from sub-₹10 lakh covers, shows data analysed by Policybazaar.
 
Policies below ₹10 lakh fell 24–29% year-on-year, while demand surged sharply at the higher end: ₹10–25 lakh covers rose 47–56%, and ₹25 lakh-plus covers jumped 49–85%, depending on the comparison window.
 
 
This wasn’t just about affordability. It marked a behavioural shift. Consumers used the GST relief not to save money, but to upgrade protection—a rare but telling response in price-sensitive India.
 
That mindset extended to policy structure. Multi-year health covers gained traction as buyers locked in longer protection horizons. Four-year and five-year policies saw growth of 56% and 62%, respectively, while unlimited health plans, once a fringe product, captured 15.7% of purchases in 2025, up from just 2% of eligible buys in 2024.

Also Read

private equity

PE money slows in 2025 but office assets corner 58% of real estate capital

Companies, SC

Succession, scrutiny and stress tests in a year of corporate governancepremium

stock market performance in 2025

Smallcap index set for worst show in 7 years; time to cherry-pick?

trade, import, export, container, shipping

From UK FTA to US tariff duels: What 2025 revealed about India's tradecraft

Varun, Harshit and Siraj (L-R)

Year Ender 2025: Top wicket-takers across formats for Indian cricket team

 
The geography of demand also shifted. Tier 3 cities increased their share of health insurance purchases to 70%, up from 63.5% last year, while Tier 1 cities saw a sharp decline in share. This suggests that the next leg of insurance deepening is being driven less by metros and more by aspirational India—where rising incomes are meeting heightened health-risk awareness.
 
Health insurance uptick post-GST reforms
  • ₹10–25 lakh covers increased by 47%, while ₹25 lakh and above covers rose by 85%. Policies with sum insured below ₹10 lakh declined by 24% post GST.
 
  • Buyers increasingly opted for longer protection periods, reflected in the higher selection of 4-year and 5-year health insurance policies. 4-year and 5-year tenures increased by 56% and 62%, respectively.
 
Unlimited health plans gain share
  • Unlimited health plans accounted for  15.7% in 2025 which was around 2% of eligible purchases in 2024.
  • Sum insured shift: 2024 vs 2025
  • Policies with sum insured below ₹10 lakh declined by 29% year-on-year.
  • ₹10–25 lakh covers increased by 55.6%, while ₹25 lakh and above rose by 49.3%. Age profile of buyers (2025)
  •  18–35 years accounted for 30% of purchases.
  • 35–45 years formed 26%, followed by 46–60 years at 23% and 61+ at 21%.
 
Tier-wise city split
  •  Tier 3 cities increased their share from 63.5% in 2024 to 70% in 2025.
  •  Tier 2 cities rose marginally from 13.8% to 14.3%, while Tier 1 cities declined from 22.7% to 15.7%.\
 
Top cities by bookings
 Delhi and Bengaluru led purchases, followed by Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai this year.
 
Top claim reasons
Heart-related conditions, cancer and cataract remained among the most common claim triggers.
 Seasonal/ infectious illnesses were high, day-care procedures and accidental injuries also featured prominently.
 
Add-on selection trends
 Day 1 cover increased from 73% in 2024 to 81% in 2025.
 Renewal bonus rose from 68% to 73%, while OPD rider adoption increased from 20% to 24%. 
NRI demand across regions
USA and Canada recorded a 157% year-on-year increase by NRI customers, followed by Europe at 153%.
 GCC bookings rose by 114%, while overall NRI bookings grew by 125%.
 

More From This Section

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Why a lower expense ratio alone may not be reason enough to switch fundspremium

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO to work on returning money locked in idle accounts: Labour Minister

Fund, G-sec, MF, Debt funds

Skip duration bets, stick to short and medium-duration debt funds in 2026premium

Money, finance

How Indians insured, invested and paid in 2025: Key financial trends

forex, rupee, dollar, forex reserve

Hidden forex charges bothering you? Expert explains what RBI's rules change

Topics : year ender 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRajesh Bhosale Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodaySmallCap Index Stocks in 2026Delhi Weather TodayStocks to Buy TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon