AI Express sale: Domestic fares from ₹1,850, international from ₹5,355

Bookings for Air India Express 'PayDay Sale' are open until 1st January 2026.

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India Express on Monday rolled out its monthly, ‘PayDay Sale’, offering special fares across its domestic and international network. Travellers can book fares starting from ₹1,950 on domestic routes and ₹5,590 on international routes. 
 
Flight bookings at these special fares can be made on the airline’s website, www.airindiaexpress.com, mobile app and on all major booking channels till 1st January 2026. Additionally, travellers can book Lite fares (zero check-in baggage fare) starting from ₹1,850 for domestic routes and from ₹5,355 on international routes. 
 
The special fares are valid for domestic travel from 12th January to 10th October 2026, and for international travel from 12th January to 31st October 2026.
 
 
The airline offers Zero Convenience Fees on all bookings made on the airline’s mobile app. 
 
Guests can also enjoy Zero Convenience Fees on the website for payments made via net banking. 

Lite fares also offer discounted check-in baggage rates – ₹1,500 for 15 kg on domestic flights and ₹2,500 for 20 kg on international flights.    
 
The airline's website offers deals for loyalty members, including 25% off Business Class fares with best-in-class legroom, complimentary ‘Gourmair’ hot Meals, extra check-in baggage allowance and ‘Xpress Ahead’ priority services.
 
Members of the Tata NeuPass rewards programme can also enjoy an additional discount of upto ₹250 on flight bookings made on the airline’s own website and mobile app. 
 
The airline also extends special offers including discounted fares and benefits on its website and mobile app for students, senior citizens, members of the armed forces and their dependents.
 
Air India Express operates over 500 daily flights that connect 45 domestic and 16 international destinations. 
 
The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. 

Topics : air india express

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

