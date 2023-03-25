    Home / Current Affairs / News / State administrative service base of good governance: Rajasthan minister

    He described the contributions of the state administrative service as important in realizing the dream of making Rajasthan a 'Model State'

    Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Jaipur
    Last Updated : Mar 25 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
    Rajasthan Education Minister B D Kalla on Saturday said the state administrative service is the backbone of the administration and base of good governance.

    He described the contributions of the state administrative service as important in realizing the dream of making Rajasthan a 'Model State'.

    Kalla was addressing the 16th convention of All India Federation of State Civil/Administrative Service Officers here attended by the officers from different parts of the country.

    The minister stressed the need for providing foreign training programmes, exposure visits and promotion opportunities to state administrative services officers on the lines of IAS officers and assured to take up these issues before the chief minister.

    Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat said the responsibility of improving the future of the common man lies on the shoulders of the administrative officers of the state.

    Kalla and other guests also released a souvenir on the occasion.

    Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Association president Gaurav Bajad and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

