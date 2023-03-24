Home / Economy & Policy / News / PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 1,780 crore in Varanasi

PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 1,780 crore in Varanasi

He laid the foundation stone of the passenger ropeway from Varanasi Cantonment station to Godowlia. The project is estimated to cost Rs 645 crore

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Varanasi (UP)
PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 1,780 crore in Varanasi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid foundation stones and inaugurated 28 development projects worth over Rs 1,780 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

During a programme at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground here, Modi laid the foundation stones in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

He laid the foundation stone of the passenger ropeway from Varanasi Cantonment station to Godowlia. The project is estimated to cost Rs 645 crore.

The 3.75-kilometre ropeway system will have five stations and facilitate the ease of movement for tourists, pilgrims and residents.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a 55 MLD (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant at Bhagwanpur under the Namami Gange scheme. The project will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

Under the Khelo India scheme, Modi laid the foundation stone of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 redevelopment work of Sigra Stadium.

He also dedicated 19 drinking water schemes that will benefit over three lakh people in 63 panchayats under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

To further strengthen the rural drinking water system, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of 59 drinking water schemes under the mission.

Topics :Narendra ModiDevelopmentVaranasi

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Also Read

PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise in Varanasi today

Adani Enterprises secures funds to build Ganga Expressway at Rs 23,000 cr

India can't be defined in words, can only be experienced from heart: PM

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi today

PM Modi virtually chairs National Ganga Council meeting in Kolkata

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill with 64 official amendments with discussion

Finance Bill: Centre hikes STT on futures and options trading by up to 25%

Western Australia to improve ties with India, focus on green tech: Minister

Govt will set up a committee to review pension scheme: FM tells Parliament

India set to surpass China in need for oil as growth paths diverge

Next Story