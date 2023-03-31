Home / Specials / Supplements / New Age Company of the Year: Zoho, a different kind of Indian start-up

New Age Company of the Year: Zoho, a different kind of Indian start-up

Zoho Corporation has used its engineering capability to build a truly world-class product

Business Standard
Premium
New Age Company of the Year: Zoho, a different kind of Indian start-up

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zoho Corporation, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) major, is an aberration in the start-up world. It has not only built the business organically but stayed away from investors. It will also be the only

Topics :Zoho CorporationBS 1000ZohoCompany of the Year

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Also Read

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu rejects wife Pramila's allegations of abandoning her

Saas-based accounting platform Zoho Books has eyes on world markets

Zoho's Vembu warns SaaS players of slowdown; sees growth, hiring decline

Bessemer Venture leads $3.5 mn seed round for SaaS billing start-up Zenskar

SaaS firm Prismforce raises $13.6 mn in funding for business expansion

Next Story