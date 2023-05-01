Home / Book / A case study in labour vs management

A case study in labour vs management

Anjali Deshpande and Nandita Haksar's book examines the 2012 violence at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant and offers a rare worker's perspective on labour management practices in India

A K Bhattacharya
Premium
A case study in labour vs management

5 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Japanese Management, Indian Resistance – The Struggles of the Maruti Suzuki Workers
Author: Anjali Deshpande & Nandita Haksar
Publisher: Speaking Tiger Books

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%

Books turn over a new leaf with boom in religion and spirituality

Planning to buy Fronx? Maruti Suzuki to launch in India next week

A Silicon Valley flameout

Making sense of the British Raj and its long shadow in Amrit Kaal

Reinterpreting the Santal rebellion

Interrogating Nehruvian ideals of India

A devotee in the backroom

Topics :BOOK REVIEWLiteratureMaruti Suzuki

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story