Island on Edge questions the cost of Great Nicobar development push

In the titular essay of this collection, Mr Sekhsaria, an associate professor at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay’s Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas, who has written extensively about the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, points out that “a massive 130 square kilometres of largely primary tropical rainforest” will be cleared to bring this project to fruition. Estimates about the number of trees that will be cut vary from 8,65,000 to 9,64,000 to 10 million. One wonders how a country that celebrates the Chipko movement, an eco-feminist revolution, can allow this potential ecocide.
It is hard not to think of Gieve Patel’s poem “On Killing A Tree”, that staple of Indian school textbooks, while trying to wrap one’s head around these alarming statistics that frame deforestation as violence. Patel writes, “It takes much time to kill a tree,/ Not a simple jab of the knife/ Will do it. It has grown/ Slowly consuming the earth,/ Rising out of it, feeding/ Upon its crust, absorbing/ Years of sunlight, air, water,/ And out of its leprous hide/ Sprouting leaves.”