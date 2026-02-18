Island on Edge questions the cost of Great Nicobar development push

“To ‘compensate’ for the environmental destruction, the government announced the creation of three sanctuaries for displaced leatherback turtles, corals and Nicobar megapodes on Little Nicobar, Meroe and Menchal Islands,” writes journalist Leesha K Nair, in her essay “20 Christmases After the Tsunami”. She punctures the jubilation around proposed sanctuaries as they are to be set up on the ancestral lands of tribals without any consultation with them. Her essay shows that a technocratic view of how environmental damage can be offset worsens the problem instead of finding a remedy. Apart from the soil, democracy gets eroded in the process.