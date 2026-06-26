A rediscovery of Aurangzeb/Alamgir through a remarkable new book

This review has been appreciative, if not laudatory. But I cannot help mentioning a few issues that I think Faruqui has not dealt with or has deliberately underplayed. Over Alamgir’s reign fell the shadow of a deepening agrarian crisis. (It is significant that Irfan Habib’s magnum opus, The Agrarian System of Mughal India, is not mentioned in the bibliography even though it gets passing mentions in a couple of footnotes.) Production was falling; prices were rising because of the influx of bullion from the New World via Europe and burgeoning trade; there was a shortage of jagirs (Alamgir famously remarked, ek anar, sau bimar), and even a greater shortage of paying jagirs. These were some of the compelling factors that made Alamgir move to the Deccan in 1679 in search of more revenue and more jagir land. This move started a doomed vicious circle because to reward loyalists and win allies, Alamgir had to increase the number of mansabdars and pay them in cash/jagirs. This put the word “failure” indelibly on Alamgir’s fate. I mention this because there is a pronounced tendency to write Mughal political history ignoring the overarching economic reality. It is a pity that a historian as intelligent and erudite as Faruqui should follow this fashion of underestimating substantive research in Mughal economic history.