The Age of Extraction: How Tech Platforms Conquered the Economy and Threaten Our Future Prosperity By Tim Wu Published by Vintage 224 pages ₹799 Remember when the internet felt like a promise to shrink the mighty and enlarge the small? A promise that the underdogs — whether a niche artist or a bakery with some loyal customers — would at last have a fair fight? After all, all you needed was a good idea and a Wifi connection! Digital platforms would democratise opportunity, and the world would tilt, gently, toward widespread prosperity. Or so the story went. Remember when the internet felt like a promise to shrink the mighty and enlarge the small? A promise that the underdogs — whether a niche artist or a bakery with some loyal customers — would at last have a fair fight? After all, all you needed was a good idea and a Wifi connection! Digital platforms would democratise opportunity, and the world would tilt, gently, toward widespread prosperity. Or so the story went.

So how did a technology meant to level the field end up with a handful of companies controlling the globe, a refurbished colonial order? And can we find our way back? Those are the questions at the heart of Tim Wu’s Age of Extraction.

The platform economy has sorted the world into two classes: Extractors and agents, including monopolists, top executives, and owners of major capital, and a dependent class of small merchants, gig workers, consumers, and entire regional economies without alternatives. What else is this if not digital feudalism? The libertarian’s favourite critique of communism has always been its unchecked, concentrated power in the hands of the few, and yet it fits today’s corporate monopolies remarkably well. As Mr Wu writes, “At its height, the Soviet Union was organized like an overgrown American corporation, with Joseph Stalin as its CEO.” Imagine if a car ran only on one company’s fuel, and a fuel that ran only in that company’s cars. That was essentially IBM in the 1960s, with roughly 70 per cent of the general-purpose digital computer market in its grip.

It wasn’t because IBM had a better product per se, but because it bundled software, support, and hardware into one indivisible package. “There was no option to buy software or get a computer without it: buying IBM meant buying it all.” Sharpened antitrust scrutiny by federal forces ended IBM’s bundling and began the golden era of software and digital platforms. The lesson, albeit awkward for free-market purists, was that the market needed government intervention to be freed. Contrast that with an example from our libertarian, optimistic, and judiciously lax times. In 2013, Waze was the primary challenger to Google Maps, with nearly 50 million users relying on its crowdsourced, real-time local alerts. That is, until Google bought the company for $1.3 billion, backed by the flimsiest of legal loopholes: Waze tells you how to reach a destination, while Google Maps tells you where you are. By that logic, they weren’t competitors, and this most certainly wasn’t a monopolisation tactic. This merger would set a precedent.

From 2007 to 2018, Mr Wu notes, “[Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon] collectively acquired over one thousand firms.” It was part of a strategy to build an extractive platform: Lower the cost of acquiring buyers and sellers until you become the town square (of information or retail, or both); remove rivals through subsidised pricing or aggressive acquisitions; copy third-party offerings; lock customers and small businesses in with incentives and switching costs; and finally, raise fees while degrading or, at best, merely maintaining quality. Amazon Marketplace shows it best, having grown from an online bookstore into a media conglomerate and a high-margin, exploitative retail platform. It is, as Mr Wu puts it, “one of the greatest examples of economic extraction the world has ever seen”.

In case one thinks so, Mr Wu is anything but anti-business. He argues that monopolies, particularly tech platforms that “suffer from main character syndrome”, are a different species. They have the power and resources to throttle any challenger to the throne, so behaviour that is ordinary for a small firm becomes dangerous for a giant. “If the monopolist is allowed to do what any firm does, the result can be an indefinite monopolization of industry,” he notes. Can you foster a forest if one giant tree blocks all sunlight and doesn’t let any new life grow? The remedy is a form of necessary violence, much like “hacking limbs off the biggest tree, hoping that something new would grow given a chance to catch some sunshine.” Antitrust laws can “open platforms and target excessive aggregations of economic power”. They are, he argues, “an essential element of an alternative to both pure capitalism and communism”.

Governments, Mr Wu suggests, should stop being “night watchmen” and become “gardeners”, nurturing healthy growth while cutting short overreaching monopolies. Today, as artificial intelligence, the latest Promethean invention, spreads, with the same corporations racing to control it, which way will it go? “[W]ill AI be more like the plow — which empowered farmers around the world — or the cotton gin, which fortified the economics of slavery?” Mr Wu wonders, with no patience for Silicon Valley’s blind faith. “It is unscientific to take technology as some kind of omnibenevolent godhead that will act by itself to solve humanity’s problems. What technology will do for us depends on how we design it and where economic power resides.”