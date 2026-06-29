China Resurrected: The country's long-playing geopolitical conception

Thus, as the author sums it up, the focus of the book is that “the emergence of China as a major global power today is the continuation of a process that began in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries with attempts to reduce the influence over China of other great powers”. The book provides a “historical context to current events” and shows how China is reacting in the same or similar fashion as it has done in the past 200 years.

The book builds on the narrative of how events such as the Opium Wars, Boxer Uprising, the World Wars, and the creation of the League of Nations and United Nations have all proved fundamental to Chinese opinion towards the international system and China’s relations with the United States, Russia, Britain, Japan and others. China has learnt from these challenges to make itself stronger. “Deng strove for stable and good relations with the United States, the Soviet Union and other major countries such as Germany, France, Great Britain, Japan and India — not because he believed that good relations with these countries would last, since the world order was unstable and ever-changing, but to buy time for China to become stronger,” Mr van der Putten writes.