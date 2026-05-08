Test Cricket: Tim Wigmore's masterly history of the game and empire

In its long silences, its seemingly unhurried rhythms, the game of cricket hides histories. Why have most black players in the South African team been pacers and most whites batsmen? Why is cricket more vulnerable to fixing than football? How did neutral umpires reshape the demography of left-handed batters? How did a US immigration delay shape one of the West Indies’ greatest careers? These are not questions one may expect from a sport. But then, cricket has never been merely a sport.