The Rules That Make Us: Anthropology meets corporate strategy in this book

The book does show how rigorous anthropological research can be utilised to bring about behavioural change. But many of the examples Mr Sweet cites from his career seem to omit critical information that might be useful to the readers. For example, when he’s talking about Sensodyne trying to expand its business in India, he mentions the use of Ayurvedic ingredients as a way of appealing to the market — but he doesn’t expand on how these ingredients work with the standard toothpaste formulation. Is it a case of marketing slapping on words that they assume people want to hear, and leaving it at that? Additionally, it’s not like the Indian consumer wasn’t exposed to toothpastes with herbal ingredients, so how exactly did Sensodyne try to stand out? And what about the entrenched players Pepsodent and Colgate — did they follow suit and bring out their own Ayurvedic offerings? Did their market share decrease? One is left wondering what the purpose of giving this example is when it is surface-level at best.