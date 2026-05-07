The Rules That Make Us: Anthropology meets corporate strategy in this book

Here is another absurd statement about India: “In the UK, our world is structured around class, in China around respect, and in India around unification”. India, to a great extent, represents “unity in diversity”, but that cannot take away from the fact that it is a deeply hierarchical society, where attempts at upward socio-economic mobility are often met with hostility from within the cultural framework.
Another drawback in the book is how often Mr Sweet offers saccharine descriptions of the companies for which he has worked. For example, this sentence about the Swedish furniture giant Ikea — “Once Ikea were able to map these cultural needs to their various designs and store layouts, they stopped selling furniture and started selling harmony at home” — reads straight out of a well-crafted press release.