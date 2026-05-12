Science and Practice of Public Health: A manual for the developing world

Critics of this volume may say that the science of public health has been treated in an “applied” manner, where the linkages with public health systems has received attention but not the discipline of public health itself. The authors have responded to these likely responses early in the book by saying that the need is to understand public health challenges and their wider dimensions of impact on health systems. The other criticism that more technical areas of public health research could have been covered is answered by pointing out that treatises on the science of public health abound; what is difficult to lay one’s hand on is a practitioner’s prescriptions for management of public health. This volume does exactly that. There will be interest in the book across developing countries as the pragmatic solutions discussed in the second and third sections of the book can have practical value in system strengthening.