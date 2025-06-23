Dalio's debt playbook: What Japan got wrong, and India may be getting right

Post-2013 , the policy stance changed under Shinzo Abe. The “three arrows” of enhanced money supply, fiscal stimulus, and reforms were released. Fiscal stimulus and debt monetisation by the Bank of Japan pushed interest rates down and depreciated the yen by 40 per cent, making exports more competitive. The losers were foreign investors. Domestic buyers of bonds earned less than if they had invested in foreign bonds or gold. Domestic consumers enjoyed stable incomes and prices for goods. Non-monetary factors favouring this strategy were an ageing, shrinking population with high per capita income, high quality infrastructure and a deep arsenal of foreign exchange built by buoyant exports. Nevertheless, the Bank of Japan is skating on thin ice, with a monetary base five times that of the Fed’s, making it vulnerable to hardening of interest rates. Mr Dalio might be amazed to know that India achieved the objectives of “beautiful deleveraging” by adapting the path he advocates to the context of the four other forces. A functional democracy, wedded to multilateralism, it grew out of poverty to middle-income status. The highest fiscal deficit (Union and states) since 1960 was 13 per cent of GDP during the pandemic, now down to about 8 per cent versus the norm of 7 per cent, with debt — mostly domestic — at about 90 per cent. The highest inflation rate since 1960 was 29 per cent in 1971 during the “oil shock”. The average was 7.3 per cent and the average since 2014 is 5 per cent with a downward trend. Not too shabby. The unanswered questions are: Does “beautiful deleveraging” work only for high income economies? Cyclical economic patterns are only visible post the fact. How do policymakers identify in real time, where they are, if cycle lengths vary by as much as 50 per cent? Of the “five forces” mechanically creating cycles —four relate to politics or chance. How significant, then, is adherence to the prescriptions on debt, credit and interest rates for a “beautiful deleveraging”? Jerome Powell might be straying from these prescriptions. But is he not adapting to the limitations of his context?