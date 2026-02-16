Vaccine Nation: Uncovering the fascinating story behind lifesaving jabs

India’s vaccine ecosystem came more starkly into public focus during the Covid-19 crisis. During the second wave of the pandemic, environmentalist, author and public policy professional Ameer Shahul turned his attention to how the industry developed in India and how the country became a global vaccine powerhouse. A little jab to protect us from some of the deadliest diseases has fascinating backstories — and Mr Shahul does an admirable job of uncovering compelling ones.

Vaccines have been central to India’s public health outcomes — and indeed those of the world-saving millions of lives, reducing child mortality, and extending life expectancy. But when did it all begin? Vaccine Nation is a fascinating portrait of a journey that has so far remained largely untold and overlooked.

The result is a sprawling historical saga that travels back to colonial-era science, India’s post-Independence ambitions and initiatives, and the complex, eventful transition to the global stage. When colonial-era patent laws were replaced by the 1970 Patents Act, it marked a turning point in India’s pharma and vaccine industry. Indian companies could now reverse-engineer patented vaccines using different methods, making medicines and vaccines affordable and accessible. As a domestic pharma market rose, it enabled the large-scale production of low-cost generics by home-grown companies, pushing India towards its ambition of becoming the “pharmacy of the developing world.” Its vaccine-building capability, too, multiplied manifold.

By the time India launched the Expanded Programme on Immunisation in 1978, a vaccine strategy and institutional capacity were already taking shape. Mr Shahul notes that, unlike most developing countries at the time, India was less reliant on imports, with state-run production hubs in Coonoor, Kasauli and elsewhere ramping up manufacturing.

The 1980s were a period of “consolidation”, when India doubled down on cold chain logistics, training for health workers, and disease surveillance. By the following decade, immunisation coverage was substantial but still uneven. Nevertheless, these efforts laid the foundation for India’s immunisation programme.