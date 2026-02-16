Vaccine Nation: Uncovering the fascinating story behind lifesaving jabs

The result is a sprawling historical saga that travels back to colonial-era science, India’s post-Independence ambitions and initiatives, and the complex, eventful transition to the global stage. When colonial-era patent laws were replaced by the 1970 Patents Act, it marked a turning point in India’s pharma and vaccine industry. Indian companies could now reverse-engineer patented vaccines using different methods, making medicines and vaccines affordable and accessible. As a domestic pharma market rose, it enabled the large-scale production of low-cost generics by home-grown companies, pushing India towards its ambition of becoming the “pharmacy of the developing world.” Its vaccine-building capability, too, multiplied manifold.