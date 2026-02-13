Rebellion in Verse: Devotion as a social disruptor in Tamil Bhakti movement

Srinivasan traces how these hymns grew out of older traditions. The poets borrowed the lyrical beauty of Sangam poetry, absorbed Buddhist and Jain ideas, and reshaped them through intense personal emotion and love for a chosen god. Bhakti, as the book explains, was deeply intimate and a direct relationship between devotee and deity, yet it was also public and collective, sung aloud in streets, temples and town squares.

One of the book’s strengths lies in its portraits of the saints themselves. These were people from all walks of life: Kings who gave up their thrones, Brahmins, traders, hunters, forest dwellers, and Dalits. Nandanar, born into a marginalised leather-working community, longed to worship at Chidambaram and was ultimately accepted into the temple. Tiruppaan Alwar, considered “low caste,” was carried on a priest’s shoulders into the Srirangam temple. Tirumangai Alwar was once a military commander and bandit before becoming a Vaishnava saint. Sambandhar, the child prodigy, is said to have been fed divine wisdom by Siva himself and began composing hymns at the age of three, attaining liberation by 16. Appar, once a Jain monk, turned fiercely against Saiva and used his verses to challenge Jain authority, even converting kings.