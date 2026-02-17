The Land and the Shadows: Perumal Murugan's theatre of life explored

A perplexing part of the second part, though, is his lengthy ruminations on Rosappu Ravikkaikari (“The Girl with the Rose-coloured Blouse”; 1979). The book utilises three chapters (and then some) to fully illustrate the importance of the film in his life, and the execution comes across as a little anticlimactic. Mr Murugan presents an exhaustive and interesting study of how the movie deals with the battle between modernity and tradition, and how despite villainising the “modern woman” it still shows that modernity is inevitable. But did he really needed to devote so much time to it? One can’t help but feel that he described his experiences with other significant films (Kadhalikka Neramillai and Aval Appadithan, to name a few) much more crisply and effectively.