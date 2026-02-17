The Land and the Shadows: Perumal Murugan's theatre of life explored

The second part of the book is a collection of essays Mr Murugan has written over the years on various films, personalities, and trends. One of the most interesting is “Should a Reformed Villain Be Allowed to Live?”, in which he probes Kai Kodukkum Kai (“Helping Hand”; 1984), a “flop” Rajinikanth movie directed by J Mahendran. In contemporary online discourse, the film is often cited as an example of an “underrated” Rajinikanth film that showed him as an “actor” rather than the “Superstar”. Mr Murugan, on the other hand, insists that it was a typical 1980s masala film, and attributes its box-office performance to its failure to deliver within the framework of mass entertainment.