Love in the Time of Caste: Beyond headlines, a deeply human portrait

Nikhil Pandhi, the translator, writes “Each of these seventeen stories that make up this collection were chosen by me, since, in their own distinct ways they all index a panorama of affective possibilities around the idea of love as a doing of liberation in the time of caste.”

The characters in these haunting stories are lovers who have experienced oppression, stigma and segregation within their society and even community for being in a relationship outside their caste or what they ostensibly called a gotra (clan). Kusum Meghwal’s “Blaze” tells the horrific story of Jamna, a young girl from a commutity that faces the casteist slur of ‘chamar’, who is kidnapped and gang-raped by upper-caste Thakur men. Her brother, Heera, wants to avenge his sister’s violation, but it was Jamna who, while slicing off the Thakur’s penis with a sickle, has sought to destroy Brahmanical control over women’s sexual agency and reproduction.