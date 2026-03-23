American Maritime Strategy in Indian Ocean: Tracing US' post-Cold War shift

Though the book paints a detailed picture of US measures and policies towards the IOR during and after the Cold War, multiple aspects remain unexplained and unexplored. Mr Mishra does hint at the need and future role of the Quad, without fully engaging with it. The book is a useful addition to the existing literature, but it is repetitive. It provides a lot of data and analysis but most of the book is dedicated to arguments and developments that occurred till 2010. Much has happened since that has altered the dynamic of US engagement. But the reader has to get to the annexure to gain an insight into the author’s arguments with respect to current developments. As a result, most of the book is just a build-up to how the US changed its approach toward the IOR in the post-Cold War period. It has, unfortunately, been overtaken by fast-paced events in the past two decades.