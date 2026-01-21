From western dominance to multipolarity: China and India at the core

Mr Cable discusses the rise of new superstates and the upcoming changes in the geopolitical order and this becomes even more interesting given the recent developments vis-à-vis the United States and Venezuela. The act of regime change by the US underscores the notion of a weakening international rules-based order and also warrants a new look at the idea of deterrence. The author hints at this. “In the case of the USA, there is the question of how the country will react to seriously diminished relative power and prestige. The MAGA phenomenon does not suggest an acceptance of genteel decline. It may accelerate it.” The fact that the US announced its withdrawal from 66 United Nations (UN) and non-UN bodies adds to the imponderables about the international system. Mr Cable predicts the rise of a multipolar world order, which will indicate a relative decline of the supremacy of the US. But he also adds a note of caution: “Multilateralism does not require heroic idealism. It does require enlightened realism”.