Keeladi's discoveries remind us that evidence, not ideology, makes history

The story of Keeladi, much like that of any ancient site, is far more complex than the linear narratives of origin and antiquity being spun around it. It is also hugely shortsighted to place the site within the north-south binary that many historians and archaeologists have done in the past. For instance, there could have been a deeper study of the antiquity of Madurai, the city with a recorded history that goes back to 3rd century BCE. It could have focused national attention on the rich Sangam literature and its documentation of the region’s past in prose and poetry.

Across the world, new archaeological discoveries are changing the way the past was perceived and driving home the fickle nature of timelines, evolutionary theories and ideas about original settlements and migratory routes. For instance, archaeologists in Saudi Arabia have recently found a panel of carvings depicting life-size camels and donkeys etched into the steep cliff sides of a mountain known as Jebel Misma that are believed to have been created between 11,400 and 12,800 years ago. “They are the oldest large-scale naturalistic animal art ever found in the Middle East and are among the oldest in the world,” the New York Times reported. This discovery pushes the age of the earliest settlements in Saudi Arabia to the end of the Ice Age and has transformed the prevalent notions about prehistoric art in the region. Similarly, linguists and genetic scientists have dismantled old theories about race, migration and the evolution of language almost everywhere. The past cannot be boxed into a homogenous narrative. Every site will throw up artefacts and generate perspectives that challenge earlier notions and even contradict them. Deeper understanding about ancient culture, about our ancestors and about the societies that gave birth to modern India is possible only when we trade dogma for pragmatism.