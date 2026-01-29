Let Only Red Flowers Bloom: How Xi is remodelling Chinese identity

The National Security Law has changed everything. “The law’s precepts were diametrically opposed to Hong Kong values, the core of its identity and what had separated it in spirit, if not politically from mainland China,” Feng says. With respect to Taiwan, the one-China policy complicates the debate. The more Taiwan wants to assert its distinct identity, and tries to “peel away the layers of state ‘Chinese-ness’ imposed on its Taiwanese identity” the more the questions surrounding ethnicity are exposed.

The book describes how Xi has unleashed the full might of the state to streamline any independent and critical voices coming from investigative journalists, human rights lawyers, LGBTQ communities, minorities and so on. Even the diaspora is not immune to the long arm of the Party. “The diversity of the Chinese diaspora, now numbering some 60 million people, has led to literal clashes in Chinese identity politics on American college campuses and cities,” Feng writes. To be Chinese, wherever you are, means adhering to the Party line and working towards the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” as envisaged by the Party. In short, as the title of the book suggests, Xi’s garden permits only red flowers to bloom; everything else is relentlessly and mercilessly pruned.