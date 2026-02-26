Indira Gandhi and the remaking of India's democratic institutions

India’s constitutional architects were also the students of power’s worst instincts. They had watched empires, witnessed fascism. They understood the perils of unchecked authority. So, they distributed it—across an executive, a legislature, a judiciary—each designed to frustrate the ambitions of the other two. It was a republic built on institutional distrust, which is another way of saying it was built on wisdom.

But democracies take centuries to build and months to die. After India’s victory in the 1971 war, the Prime Minister was more than just a Prime Minister. She was compared to Durga, the martial goddess of the Hindu pantheon, and to Shakti, the spiritual embodiment of power. The Economist, capturing the mood of the times, crowned her the “Empress of India”. Not many years later, the chief minister of Haryana would suggest “get rid of all this election nonsense. If you ask me just make our sister President for life and there’s no need to do anything else.”