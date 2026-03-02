Marketing That Works: A book on how unify, magnify, amplify build brands

The 28 nuggets make engaging reading. And each covers a different aspect of the Indian market and Indian consumer. For example, Nugget #7 is, “Don’t miss the Maruti 800 moment”: How Suzuki changed a country’s definition of a car. Or Nugget #8: "When cool becomes hot” or how air conditioning has become the standard. In Nugget #9 Das Gupta asks: How elastic is your brand? Can you stretch it beyond narrow product lines? When will it go “snap”?

Many of these nuggets gave me time to pause and reflect. Nugget #19 “Home-Reca in every Cohalla”: How community living has been redefined with the emergence of gated communities. Or Nugget #24: “Bring on the silver magic”: The rise and rise of the silver haired generation. You may not want to give up on your STP obsession but I assure you that the 28 nuggets will give you enough fodder for thought. They have all been written eloquently and make their points well. You will notice some common themes, such as the use of digital platforms, the growth of Unified Payments Interface, the increase in consumer affluence and so on. But even then, each nugget has been put together carefully. I suspect Mr Das Gupta may have another 28 waiting to be penned. And I eagerly await the next version of the book. Read this book and be ready to see India and Indian consumers through a new lens.