Marketing That Works: A book on how unify, magnify, amplify build brands

I was reminded of Dorab’s wise words when I was reading Marketing That Works – Building Breakthrough Brands in India. The author, Shivaji Das Gupta, is an ad industry veteran who advises companies on building customer-centric brands in India. Early in his book, he introduces us to his world of UMA — Unify, Magnify and Amplify. He does this by questioning the age-old wisdom of marketing — STP (Segmentation, Targeting, Positioning). In all marketing textbooks, STP is the foundation for building brands. You segment the market. Identify the target consumer. Position the brand to appeal to this consumer.
Mr Das Gupta asks if we need to question the application of STP in a world that is being buffeted by digital platforms. He writes, “Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, Uber and many others built their empires on nurturing aggregator values — quite the opposite of a narrowcasting model rooted in one-time Western truths, class divides and codes of denial.”