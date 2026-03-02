Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Book / Marketing That Works: A book on how unify, magnify, amplify build brands

Marketing That Works: A book on how unify, magnify, amplify build brands

After laying the foundation to the UMA model in the first half of the book, Mr Das Gupta offers 28 nuggets, each looking at one aspect of the Indian consumer that has changed

Marketing That Works: Building Breakthrough Brands in India
premium
Marketing That Works: Building Breakthrough Brands in India
Ambi Parameswaran
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 10:24 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Marketing That Works: Building Breakthrough Brands in India
by Shivaji Das Gupta  Published by Penguin
288 pages 499
  Why do large multinationals struggle when they enter India? They often blame our red tape and procedural issues. Some blame our chaotic retail infrastructure. Others speak about the fickleness of the Indian consumers. I remember discussing this with Dorab Sopariwala, who was then an advisor at the ad agency in which I was working. Dorab is a marketing/consumer research veteran who incidentally did his higher studies in the United Kingdom, and even worked in marketing research in London/Europe. Having worked on projects across the world he had a simple diagnosis: Most MNCs see India as one country. He felt that while MNCs see Europe as a continent, they fail to see India as a continent. Those who can see the difference when they enter India don’t make the mistake of trying to “boil the ocean” to use a metaphor. They slice and dice India and win the battle, one step at a time.
 
I was reminded of Dorab’s wise words when I was reading Marketing That Works – Building Breakthrough Brands in India. The author, Shivaji Das Gupta, is an ad industry veteran who advises companies on building customer-centric brands in India. Early in his book, he introduces us to his world of UMA — Unify, Magnify and Amplify. He does this by questioning the age-old wisdom of marketing — STP (Segmentation, Targeting, Positioning). In all marketing textbooks, STP is the foundation for building brands. You segment the market. Identify the target consumer. Position the brand to appeal to this consumer.
 
Mr Das Gupta asks if we need to question the application of STP in a world that is being buffeted by digital platforms. He writes, “Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, Uber and many others built their empires on nurturing aggregator values — quite the opposite of a narrowcasting model rooted in one-time Western truths, class divides and codes of denial.”
 
Instead of blindly applying STP, Mr Das Gupta says first you Unify; see the opportunities of one nation and many stories. In Magnify, you sharply define sources of revenue. And finally, in Amplify, you bring the brand to life. The logic of the approach comes from the fact that digital medium has unified people across languages and geographies in a vast, heterogenous country like India. But they are all not the same. You need to identify the sources of revenue and then apply your brand’s proposition to them.
 
After laying the foundation to the UMA model in the first half of the book, Mr Das Gupta offers 28 nuggets, each looking at one aspect of the Indian consumer that has changed. And at the end of each of these nuggets, he applies the UMA spotlight.
 
For example, Nugget #1 is about shopping: “Why must India shop together?” The rise of e-commerce and quick commerce has opened new windows of opportunity. You can unify if you identify emerging patterns in shopping and societal bonding. You can magnify impact by going beyond categories defined purely by consumption. And you can amplify brand energy by aligning it with progressive interpretations of tradition. Another example is Nugget #4, “A nation of traitors.” Are Indian consumers fickle, ready to drop a brand on a whim? Can companies try and retain the better consumers? Can they get them to upgrade? Again, the UMA model provides some interesting solutions. Understand the dynamics of upgrade. Expand the range of opportunities. Build brand expression by elevating the acquisition experience.
 
The 28 nuggets make engaging reading. And each covers a different aspect of the Indian market and Indian consumer. For example, Nugget #7 is, “Don’t miss the Maruti 800 moment”: How Suzuki changed a country’s definition of a car. Or Nugget #8: "When cool becomes hot” or how air conditioning has become the standard. In Nugget #9 Das Gupta asks: How elastic is your brand? Can you stretch it beyond narrow product lines? When will it go “snap”?
 
Many of these nuggets gave me time to pause and reflect. Nugget #19 “Home-Reca in every Cohalla”: How community living has been redefined with the emergence of gated communities. Or Nugget #24: “Bring on the silver magic”: The rise and rise of the silver haired generation. You may not want to give up on your STP obsession but I assure you that the 28 nuggets will give you enough fodder for thought. They have all been written eloquently and make their points well. You will notice some common themes, such as the use of digital platforms, the growth of Unified Payments Interface, the increase in consumer affluence and so on. But even then, each nugget has been put together carefully. I suspect Mr Das Gupta may have another 28 waiting to be penned. And I eagerly await the next version of the book. Read this book and be ready to see India and Indian consumers through a new lens.
The reviewer is an independent brand coach and author. His latest book Marketing Mixology looks at the four essential skills for marketing success

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Starry and Restless profiles 3 women journalists who defied writing norms

Premium

Nobody's Girl: A victim strikes back in a story of trauma and defiance

Premium

Indira Gandhi and the remaking of India's democratic institutions

Premium

Made in India: DBG, Lupin's generic risk-taker with a remarkable journey

Premium

A Flag to Live and Die For: Navtej Sarna's rich study of freedom, identity

Topics :Book readingBOOK REVIEWBS ReadsBook

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story