Nobody's Girl: A victim strikes back in a story of trauma and defiance

The vulnerability that Maxwell and Epstein looked for wasn’t merely financial but emotional. Their grooming thrived on the gradual erosion of a child’s sense of autonomy. Giuffre recounts how when her father abused her, she’d close her eyes and tell herself that the good part comes when the bad is over. She learnt to look forward to movie time and popcorn even when she was afraid of her father’s actions, and angry at her mother’s silence.
She learnt early on that feeling loved comes after abuse — something on which Epstein relied heavily, to make his victims feel special, chosen and indebted. Giuffre writes, “[H]e threw what looked like a lifeline to girls who were drowning, girls who had nothing, girls who wished to be and do better.” This challenges the reality that trafficking involved kidnappings and closed spaces. It can also involve promise of a better future — work, education, travel and protection.