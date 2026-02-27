Nobody's Girl: A victim strikes back in a story of trauma and defiance

The author ensures that she writes about her life as a survivor with vigour so that her voice and efforts to seek justice make fellow survivors feel seen and less alone. She writes of her husband as a saviour and a rock support through the years as she went to trials, depositions, and media houses to recall her experiences, and to demand a justice system that takes into account the victims’ testimony whenever they are ready to speak up. She was put on media trials and public scrutiny, but it was the support of fellow survivors and her lawyers that kept her going even when they felt Epstein’s death in prison robbed them of their right to hold him accountable.